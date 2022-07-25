x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man goes missing in Hagg Lake near Forest Grove

Deputies said the man went underwater and failed to resurface Monday afternoon. A search is underway.
Henry Hagg Lake

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a man went missing in the water at Henry Hagg Lake southwest of Forest Grove on Monday. 

Just after 3 p.m., deputies said on social media that the man went underwater and failed to resurface. 

Authorities have closed a boat ramp and asked boaters to avoid the area as they search for the missing man.

In an interview with KGW last year, park rangers at Hagg Lake stressed that people should either use a life jacket or borrow one for free from a loander station at the lake. 

People should also keep in mind that the lake has different depths depending on the location, which can take some swimmers by surprise.

KGW has a crew on scene waiting to learn more. This story will be updated.

RELATED: Paddleboarder drowns near Frenchman's Bar Park in Vancouver

RELATED: Young man hit by boat while tubing on Willamette River has died

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

KGW Top Stories: Noon, Monday, July 25, 2022