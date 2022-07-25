Man goes missing in Hagg Lake near Forest Grove

Deputies said the man went underwater and failed to resurface Monday afternoon. A search is underway.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a man went missing in the water at Henry Hagg Lake southwest of Forest Grove on Monday.

Just after 3 p.m., deputies said on social media that the man went underwater and failed to resurface.

Authorities have closed a boat ramp and asked boaters to avoid the area as they search for the missing man.

Boat Ramp A at Hagg Lake is currently closed due to a water rescue incident. Boaters are asked to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/nspxrMi5kR — Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Oregon) (@WCSOOregon) July 25, 2022

In an interview with KGW last year, park rangers at Hagg Lake stressed that people should either use a life jacket or borrow one for free from a loander station at the lake.

People should also keep in mind that the lake has different depths depending on the location, which can take some swimmers by surprise.