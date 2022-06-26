Man presumably drowned in Columbia River while trying to save swimmer

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said the man jumped into the water to help a woman who was struggling to swim. The woman was able to make it to safety.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man presumably drowned in the Columbia River while trying to rescue a woman who was struggling to swim, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

Deputies with MCSO's River Patrol Unit responded to a report of a missing swimmer near the west end of Lemon Island, near Portland International Airport, around 5:15 p.m.

"Witnesses reported that the man did not resurface after jumping into the water from a boat to help a woman in the water, who was struggling to swim," the sheriff's office said in a release.

The woman he tried to save was able to make it to safety. He was reportedly not wearing a life jacket, police said.

MCSO conducted an extensive search for the man, with help from Portland Fire & Rescue, the Port of Portland Fire Department and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter. First responders also used underwater scanning technology in their search effort.