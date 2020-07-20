Protesters gather outside Justice Center in downtown Portland

"Wall of moms" stand at front of crowd

PORTLAND, Ore — On Sunday, a group again gathered at a demonstrations in Portland outside the Justice Center.

At the front, a group of mother's linked arms and chanted, "Moms are here, feds stay clear".

Early in the evening, the crowd was large but peaceful.

“Walls of Moms” a group that was created just a few days ago, has joined protesters at the federal courthouse in Portland. pic.twitter.com/I9TtJSaazZ — Michael Galimanis (@Cougphotog) July 20, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Portland Police Association and community leaders called on protesters to stop the violence and destruction in the city. Pastor J.W. Matt Hennessee invited protesters to meet with him and others to talk and work on solutions.

“We can come together and do what we do best, hear one another, work together and work very hard for solutions.”

Hennessee and others spoke outside the union headquarters on North Lombard where a riot was declared Saturday night and the building was set on fire.

The demonstration was one of two gatherings Saturday night involving hundreds of people calling for police reform and an end to systemic racism. The other was outside the Multnomah County Justice Center in downtown Portland. The area has been the site of many clashes between protesters and law enforcement over the past seven weeks.

President Donald Trump also tweeted about the events of Saturday night's protests, saying that thew protesters in Portland are "the real deal."