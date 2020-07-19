x
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Blumenauer release joint statement on federal violence against protesters

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Oregon Representative Earl Blumenauer released a joint statement against tactics used by federal officers in Portland.
Credit: Doug Brown, ACLU of Oregon
Federal officers in Portland, Oregon. Photo by: Doug Brown, ACLU of Oregon.

PORTLAND, Ore. — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Representative Earl Blumenauer issued a joint statement regarding the Trump Administration's "violent tactics used against protesters in Portland."
 
“As our nation mourns the loss of our colleague and beloved civil rights leader John Lewis, we are again reminded of the immense power of peaceful protest in the fight against racial injustice and police brutality. Yet time and time again, the Trump Administration shows its lack of respect for the dignity and First Amendment rights of all Americans.
 
“Last month, the Administration tear-gassed peaceful protestors in Washington, D.C. Now, videos show them kidnapping protestors in unmarked cars in Portland – all with the goal of inflaming tensions for their own gain. While Portland is the President’s current target, any city could be next.
 
“We live in a democracy, not a banana republic. We will not tolerate the use of Oregonians, Washingtonians – or any other Americans – as props in President Trump’s political games. The House is committed to moving swiftly to curb these egregious abuses of power immediately.” 

This comes after the ACLU of Oregon and Oregon's Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum filed suits against several federal agencies that sent officers into Portland. The basis of the lawsuits is the violation of the civil rights of journalists, legal observers, and Oregonians.

