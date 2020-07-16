Acting DHS secretary coming to Portland, likely to address downtown protests

Sec. Chad Wolf has been tweeting about "violent anarchists" in downtown Portland, and in recent days, the presence of federal officers downtown has ramped up

PORTLAND, Ore. — Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf is coming to Portland, KGW News confirmed Thursday afternoon.

The purpose and schedule of Sec. Wolf's visit remains unknown, but he sent out a news release Thursday morning condemning "rampant, long-lasting violence" in Portland, complete with a timeline alleging violence by anarchists on Portland streets.

Around the same time Thursday, Portland police cleared dozens of protesters from Chapman Square Park and Lownsdale Square Park, and have put up fencing. Police say nine people were arrested.

The move follows more than six weeks of sustained nightly demonstrations outside of Portland's Multnomah County Justice Center and other downtown government buildings.

At President Trump's urging, federal law enforcement agents increased their presence in downtown Portland last Friday, July 10 to defend federal property.

Gov. Kate Brown called the president's actions "political theater," and added he is "looking for a confrontation in Oregon in hopes of winning political points in Ohio or Iowa."

She also said she has asked Secretary Wold to remove federal officers from Portland streets.

Use of force by those federal officers was called into question last weekend, as a 26-year-old protester named Donavan LaBella was shot in the head with a crowd control device.

Video on social media from Tomas Morales IV shows LaBella was standing across the street from the federal courthouse when the incident happened. He had his arms raised above his head and was holding what looks like a large black speaker.

The video shows a federal officer throwing a canister that lands near the man. He first tries to kick it away, then picks up the canister and tosses it back toward the courthouse.

He then raises the speaker above his head again, with both hands. He is wounded shortly afterward. You can hear the sound of the shot on video, and LaBella immediately falls to the ground.

Other protesters surround the man and he is carried away from the area, another video shows. He was bleeding heavily from the head, and a significant amount of blood could be seen on the sidewalk after he was carried away.

WARNING: The following video includes disturbing images of violence and injury.

Last week, Pres. Trump talked about deploying federal agents to Portland. At an event he told Secretary Wolf about the protests in Portland and claimed that local police couldn't manage the protests themselves.

"It was out of control, the locals couldn't handle it, and you people are handling it very nicely," said Pres. Trump.