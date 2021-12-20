Man killed after boat capsized in Newport identified

Coast Guard crews found 55-year-old Cory Thompson of Mill City unresponsive. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

NEWPORT, Oregon — Oregon State Police (OSP) have identified a man who was killed after his boat capsized in Newport on Friday. Two other people, a man and a woman, were rescued and survived.

On Dec. 17 around 9:50 a.m., OSP troopers and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to a report of a capsized boat near Nye Beach. According to a preliminary investigation, a breaking wave near the north reefs struck the 22-foot boat.

Coast Guard crews found 55-year-old Cory Thompson of Mill City unresponsive. Crews performed CPR on him and took him to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Coast Guard rescued 60-year-old Milton Bridges and 59-year-old Laura Bridges, who was showing signs of hypothermia. Both are also from Mill City.

The Newport Fire Department and the Newport Police Department assisted in the search and rescue effort.

Several boats have capsized off the Oregon Coast this year. A husband and wife died after their sailboat capsized near Nedonna Beach, north of Rockaway Beach, in October. A fishing boat capsized at the Tillamook Bay bar entrance with four people on board back in February. Two of the crew members died.

Correction: An earlier version of this article misidentified the person who died as Milton Bridges.