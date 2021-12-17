One person dead after boat capsizes near Newport

NEWPORT, Ore. — The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) responded to a capsized boat in Newport on Friday morning that resulted in one man's death.
The Coast Guard said the 22-foot boat capsized one mile north of the north jetty of the Yaquina Bay bar entrance.
Two USCG boat crews rescued a man who was wearing a life jacket and had no medical issues as well as a woman showing signs of hypothermia.
Another man was found unresponsive. Coast Guard crews tried performing CPR on him, but he was later pronounced dead.
No other details have been released.
Several deaths have been reported this year as a result of boat capsizes off the Oregon Coast. In October, a husband and wife died after their sailboat capsized near Nedonna Beach, north of Rockaway Beach. In February, a fishing boat capsized at the Tillamook Bay bar entrance with four people on board. Two of the crew members died.