One person dead after boat capsizes near Newport

The 22-foot-boat capsized one mile north of the Yaquina Bay's north jetty. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man and a woman. Another man was found unresponsive.

NEWPORT, Ore. — The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) responded to a capsized boat in Newport on Friday morning that resulted in one man's death.

The Coast Guard said the 22-foot boat capsized one mile north of the north jetty of the Yaquina Bay bar entrance.

Two USCG boat crews rescued a man who was wearing a life jacket and had no medical issues as well as a woman showing signs of hypothermia.

Another man was found unresponsive. Coast Guard crews tried performing CPR on him, but he was later pronounced dead.

No other details have been released.

#HappeningNow (1/2) this morning, two #USCG boat crews from Station Yaquina Bay rescued a man and woman after the 22-foot boat they were in capsized 1 mile north of the jetty. They were brought to EMS back at the station… @KOINNews @KATUNews @fox12oregon @KGWNews @DailyAstorian pic.twitter.com/JfpmL7zjZK — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) December 17, 2021