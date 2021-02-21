At least one dead after fishing boat capsized along Oregon Coast

The U.S. Coast Guard pulled four crew members from the wreckage near Tillamook Bay on Saturday afternoon.

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. — At least one of four crew members pulled from a capsized fishing boat on Saturday has died, according to the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG).

A 38-foot fishing boat capsized at about 4:40 p.m. at the Tillamook Bay bar entrance, just a few miles south of Rockaway Beach. A representative for the Coast Guard said within about half an hour, rescue crews were able to retrieve all four people who were on board.

Two of the four people were unresponsive when they were pulled from the water. All four of them were taken to a hospital. The USCG confirmed Sunday one had been declared dead soon after the rescue. Another was flown to a hospital in Portland for more care.

#BREAKING #UPDATE All 4 people have been located. 2 were responsive, 2 were unresponsive. All individuals have been taken to local hospitals. The boat remains overturned on the south jetty at the Tillamook bar entrance (attached pic) @KOINNews @KATUNews @fox12oregon @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/Rbhe4cUJK9 — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) February 21, 2021

The Coast Guard said its personnel was watching the vessel from a tower, at the fishing crew's request, as their boat crossed the bar to return to port. Then the Coast Guard dispatched rescue crews from a station in Garibaldi when the boat overturned.

"We had crews get on scene immediately via two small boats. And then we had a coast guard helicopter launch from Astoria," described Steve Strohmaier with USCG. "I know there were some restrictions on the bar crossing at that time, which is probably why the crew was concerned about the crossing."

Those restrictions were on recreational boats, not commercial vessels.

The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office assisted the Coast Guard with rescue efforts.

