Couple found dead in water after sailboat washes up near Rockaway Beach

The 42-foot sailboat washed up at Nedonna Beach, just north of Rockaway Beach, on Sunday night.

NEDONNA BEACH, Ore. — A man and a woman were found dead in the water after a 42-foot sailboat washed up at Nedonna Beach, just north of Rockaway Beach, on the Oregon coast Sunday night. According to the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office, the man and woman were married.

Multiple calls came in about a sailboat tossing around in the surf at Nedonna Beach around 6:50 p.m. Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard (USGS) sent a helicopter to the scene and found two bodies in the water.

The USGS said one of the bodies was found near a dinghy and the other was found under the boat.

The name of the sailboat was Bagheera, according to the USGS, and it left Sunday at 4 a.m. from an unidentified location and was headed to California.