Oregon COVID cases back in high territory

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is reporting some of the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started more than two years ago.

The Oregon Health Authority reported nearly 12,000 new cases last week and the state is averaging 1,685 new cases a day, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday. That’s higher than all but 12 weeks since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

State health officials confirmed two weeks ago that the state is in the midst of another wave of COVID infection, this time caused primarily by the BA.2 version of the omicron variant.

Oregon's daily cases peaked at 10,941 on Jan. 20 during the first omicron wave, then fell rapidly to a low point of fewer than 300 cases per day by late March, prompting officials to lift the state's indoor mask mandate.

The trend almost immediately reversed as BA.2 began to spread in the state. Daily cases have been climbing steadily since early April, although at a comparatively slower pace than during the first omicron wave.

Hospitalizations continue to lag behind the rising case numbers and remain far below previous pandemic highs. As of Monday, 278 people were hospitalized — up 11% from a week before — and 24 were in intensive care unit beds.

The tally of hospitalized patients is expected to peak at 329 occupied hospital beds on June 9, according to forecasts by Oregon Health & Science University. Many of those patients are considered to be people hospitalized for other conditions who also tested positive for COVID-19.

For comparison, the delta wave peaked at 1,178 hospitalizations in Oregon and the first omicron wave peaked at 1,130. Coming down from that wave in March, state officials set a target of 400 hospitalizations as the point where it would be safe to lift the state's mask mandate.

People in the 15 Oregon counties deemed to be “medium” risk of COVID-19 by federal metrics should consider donning masks indoors while out in public.

Those counties are the following: Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington, Columbia, Benton, Deschutes, Hood River, Tillamook, Yamhill, Polk, Lincoln, Lane, Wallowa, Union and Baker.