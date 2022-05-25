Gov. Inslee tests positive for COVID-19

Inslee reportedly has a 'mild cough' but is otherwise feeling well, according to his office.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video is from May 18, when Inslee said he would not re-implement a mask mandate.

Gov. Jay Inslee is experiencing "very mild symptoms" after testing positive for COVID-19, according to representatives from his office.

Inslee tested positive on a rapid antigen test. He currently has a "mild cough."

“I am experiencing very mild symptoms and am most glad I’m vaccinated and boosted,” Inslee said in a prepared statement. “I hope others consider getting their booster because it’s very effective in preventing serious illness.”

Inslee is feeling "well and in typical good spirits," aside from the cough, according to Communications Director Jaime Smith.

“He is working from home and will soon receive antiviral treatments," Smith said. "As we’re seeing, the current COVID variants are extremely contagious and vaccinations remain the most important tool to protecting ourselves against serious illness, hospitalization and death. We hope every eligible Washingtonian takes advantage of these life-saving tools.”

Lt. Gov. Denny Heck tests positive for COVID-19

Lt. Gov. Denny Heck also tested positive for COVID-19.

Heck is experiencing "mild but unpleasant symptoms, similar to a bad head cold," according to a prepared statement.

"I’ve begun a regimen of Paxlovid, one of the antiviral pills approved by the FDA for fighting COVID-19. Paxlovid and other treatments are now widely available in Washington state. I encourage anyone who tests positive to talk with their doctor or pharmacist about treatment options," the statement reads.

Heck previously tested positive in February and experience no symptoms.

Gov. Inslee and Lt. Gov. Heck have not been in proximity to one another recently, according to Heck's office.

The state had a seven-day rate of 208 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Washingtonians between May 3-9, with a seven-day case count of 15,962, according to recent from the Washington State Department of Health. Around 6% of hospital beds in the state were occupied by COVID patients between May 5-11, according to the data.

Between May 7-14, the Department of Health reported a seven-day case rate of 245 cases per 100,000 Washingtonians. Approximately 6% of hospital beds remained occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Between May 7-14, most western Washington counties had a seven-day case rate of at least 100 cases per 100,000 Washingtonians, according to the Department of Health.