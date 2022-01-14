Latest Oregon COVID numbers: cases, hospitalizations and vaccinations
Interactive graphics and daily updates on Oregon's coronavirus data.
dottedyeti - stock.adobe.com
The omicron wave has arrived in Oregon, bringing a new surge in COVID-19 cases that has quickly reached record size, surpassing both the winter peak in late 2020 and early 2021 and the delta wave peak in late August and early September.
Read on to see the latest statewide figures and current totals as Oregon continues to navigate the pandemic, as well as information about recent cases, current hospitalizations, vaccination efforts and where and how to get vaccinated.
The Oregon Health Authority’s full COVID-19 data dashboard can be found here. Unless otherwise noted, the data in this story is accurate as of Jan. 14, 2022.
Oregon's numbers to date:
- 513,391 confirmed and presumptive cases
- 5,883 deaths
- 3,088,356 people have received at least one vaccine dose
- 2,799,040 people have completed a vaccine series
- 1,302,241 people have received booster doses
For reference, Oregon’s population is 4,241,500, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.
Daily new cases and deaths:
State health officials have warned that the daily totals are likely undercounts because they do not include cases that go unnoticed or untested, and also do not include cases confirmed solely through home test kits.
The portion of cases that go uncounted is also likely increasing as the omicron wave grows larger and the state hits the limit of how many tests it can physically conduct in a given day.
"We're likely approaching the maximum capacity of our testing system to identify cases," OHA director Patrick Allen said at a Jan. 13 press conference.
Reported Jan. 14:
- 13 new deaths
- 8,672 new confirmed and presumptive cases
- Average of 7,678 new cases per day over the past week
- Test positivity rate 22%
Current Hospitalizations:
The omicron wave has pushed daily COVID cases to a level where, according to state health officials, the state's testing infrastructure can't keep up and previous containment methods like contact tracing are no longer effective.
In this new environment, OHA director Patrick Allen said the key metric to measure the virus's impact will be hospitalizations — especially the number of hospitalizations for illness severe enough to land patients in Intensive Care Unit beds.
Reported Jan. 14:
- 811 patients hospitalized with COVID-19
- 153 patients in ICU beds
- 222 available adult non-ICU beds (5% availability)
- 42 available adult ICU beds (6% availability)
Vaccinations:
Vaccines substantially reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19. The omicron variant appears to be better than its predecessors at infecting vaccinated people, but the vaccines still provide strong protection against severe illness, particularly with a booster shot.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown set a goal in December 2021 to get booster shots to 1 million Oregonians by the end of January to try to blunt the impact of the omicron wave. Just under 1 million Oregonians had already received booster shots at the time. Another 352,492 have received shots as of January 13, with 647,508 still to go to meet the goal.
Reported Jan. 14:
- 1,870 initial doses administered
- 1,170 second doses administered
- 8,011 third or booster doses administered
- 20,623 overall doses administered (including doses from prior days that had not yet been counted)
- Average of 16,382 vaccine doses administered per day over the past week
Where to get a vaccine:
All Oregonians age 5 and older are eligible to be vaccinated, and everyone age 12 and older is eligible for a booster dose, although the eligibility date depends on whether they initially received the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Boosters do not need to be the same brand as the original doses.
Vaccines are available to everyone, with or without insurance, and do not require an ID or proof of citizenship. More information and a link to the Oregon Health Authority’s vaccine and testing locator map can be found at getvaccinated.oregon.gov.
Several Oregon counties currently operate mass vaccination sites, all of which offer all three vaccine types, including pediatric doses, with no appointments required. Most of the sites also offer testing:
Coos County
- Pony Village Mall
Address: 1611 Virginia Ave, North Bend
Format: Outdoor drive-thru
Hours: Daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Deschutes County
- Deschutes County Fairgrounds
Address: 3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond
Format: Indoor drive-thru
Hours: Daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Bend Parks and Recreation
Address: 799 SE Columbia St, Bend
Format: Mobile vaccination unit
Hours: Jan. 23 through Feb. 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Douglas County
- Parking lot across the street from the Roseburg Public Library
Address: Corner of NE Fowler St and Diamond Lake Blvd
Format: Outdoor drive-thru
Hours: Daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jackson County
- The Merrick
Address: 200 N. Riverside Ave, Medford
Format: Indoor walk-up
Hours: Monday through Thursday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Friday and Saturday
Klamath County
- Klamath Falls Fairgrounds
Address: 3531 S. 6th St, Klamath Falls
Format: Mobile vaccine unit
Hours: Jan. 6 through Jan. 12, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- KCC Commons Health Science Building
Address: 7390 S. 6th St, Klamath Falls
Format: Mobile vaccine unit
Hours: Jan. 14 through Jan. 20, 12:20 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Lane County
- PeaceHealth Riverbend Annex
Address: 123 International Way, Springfield
Format: Indoor walk-up
Hours: Tuesday through Saturday noon to 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Monday
- Florence Events Center
Address: 715 Quince St, Florence
Format: Indoor walk-up
Hours: Daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Jan. 27-29)
Marion County
- Oregon Health Authority Warehouse
Address: 3455 Aumsville Hwy SE, Salem
Format: Indoor drive-thru
Hours: Monday through Saturday noon to 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Multnomah County
- Former Multnomah Greyhound Park
Address: 944 NE 223rd Ave, Wood Village
Format: Outdoor drive-thru
Hours: Monday through Saturday noon to 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed Jan. 13)
Polk County and Yamhill County
- Spirit Mountain Casino
Address: 27100 SW Salmon River Hwy, Grand Ronde
Format: Outdoor drive-thru
Hours: Monday through Saturday noon to 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (opens Jan. 15)
Washington County
- Tektronix
Address: 2540 SW Alan Blumlein Way, Building 58, Beaverton
Format: Indoor walk-up
Hours: Monday through Saturday noon to 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.