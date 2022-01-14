Latest Oregon COVID numbers: cases, hospitalizations and vaccinations

For reference, Oregon’s population is 4,241,500, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.

The Oregon Health Authority’s full COVID-19 data dashboard can be found here . Unless otherwise noted, the data in this story is accurate as of Jan. 14, 2022.

Read on to see the latest statewide figures and current totals as Oregon continues to navigate the pandemic, as well as information about recent cases, current hospitalizations, vaccination efforts and where and how to get vaccinated.

The omicron wave has arrived in Oregon, bringing a new surge in COVID-19 cases that has quickly reached record size, surpassing both the winter peak in late 2020 and early 2021 and the delta wave peak in late August and early September.

"We're likely approaching the maximum capacity of our testing system to identify cases," OHA director Patrick Allen said at a Jan. 13 press conference.

The portion of cases that go uncounted is also likely increasing as the omicron wave grows larger and the state hits the limit of how many tests it can physically conduct in a given day.

State health officials have warned that the daily totals are likely undercounts because they do not include cases that go unnoticed or untested, and also do not include cases confirmed solely through home test kits.

In this new environment, OHA director Patrick Allen said the key metric to measure the virus's impact will be hospitalizations — especially the number of hospitalizations for illness severe enough to land patients in Intensive Care Unit beds.

The omicron wave has pushed daily COVID cases to a level where, according to state health officials, the state's testing infrastructure can't keep up and previous containment methods like contact tracing are no longer effective.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown set a goal in December 2021 to get booster shots to 1 million Oregonians by the end of January to try to blunt the impact of the omicron wave. Just under 1 million Oregonians had already received booster shots at the time. Another 352,492 have received shots as of January 13, with 647,508 still to go to meet the goal.

Vaccines substantially reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19. The omicron variant appears to be better than its predecessors at infecting vaccinated people, but the vaccines still provide strong protection against severe illness, particularly with a booster shot.

Where to get a vaccine :

All Oregonians age 5 and older are eligible to be vaccinated, and everyone age 12 and older is eligible for a booster dose, although the eligibility date depends on whether they initially received the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Boosters do not need to be the same brand as the original doses.

Vaccines are available to everyone, with or without insurance, and do not require an ID or proof of citizenship. More information and a link to the Oregon Health Authority’s vaccine and testing locator map can be found at getvaccinated.oregon.gov.

Several Oregon counties currently operate mass vaccination sites, all of which offer all three vaccine types, including pediatric doses, with no appointments required. Most of the sites also offer testing:

Coos County

Pony Village Mall

Address: 1611 Virginia Ave, North Bend

Format: Outdoor drive-thru

Hours: Daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Deschutes County

Deschutes County Fairgrounds

Address: 3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond

Format: Indoor drive-thru

Hours: Daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.





Address: 799 SE Columbia St, Bend

Format: Mobile vaccination unit

Hours: Jan. 23 through Feb. 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Douglas County

Parking lot across the street from the Roseburg Public Library

Address: Corner of NE Fowler St and Diamond Lake Blvd

Format: Outdoor drive-thru

Hours: Daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jackson County

The Merrick

Address: 200 N. Riverside Ave, Medford

Format: Indoor walk-up

Hours: Monday through Thursday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Friday and Saturday

Klamath County

Klamath Falls Fairgrounds

Address: 3531 S. 6th St, Klamath Falls

Format: Mobile vaccine unit

Hours: Jan. 6 through Jan. 12, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.





Address: 7390 S. 6th St, Klamath Falls

Format: Mobile vaccine unit

Hours: Jan. 14 through Jan. 20, 12:20 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Lane County

PeaceHealth Riverbend Annex

Address: 123 International Way, Springfield

Format: Indoor walk-up

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday noon to 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Monday





Address: 715 Quince St, Florence

Format: Indoor walk-up

Hours: Daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Jan. 27-29)

Marion County

Oregon Health Authority Warehouse

Address: 3455 Aumsville Hwy SE, Salem

Format: Indoor drive-thru

Hours: Monday through Saturday noon to 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Multnomah County

Former Multnomah Greyhound Park

Address: 944 NE 223rd Ave, Wood Village

Format: Outdoor drive-thru

Hours: Monday through Saturday noon to 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed Jan. 13)

Polk County and Yamhill County

Spirit Mountain Casino

Address: 27100 SW Salmon River Hwy, Grand Ronde

Format: Outdoor drive-thru

Hours: Monday through Saturday noon to 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (opens Jan. 15)

Washington County