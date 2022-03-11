Oregon health officials hold press conference on final day of mask mandate

Oregonians are preparing for the end of the state's mask mandate for schools and indoor public spaces, which is set to be lifted at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Starting Saturday, face masks will go from a universal requirement to an optional recommendation in most indoor places in Oregon and Washington.

Both states are set to roll back their mask mandates for schools and indoor public spaces at 11:59 p.m. Friday night, a change prompted by sustained decreases in COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations over the past month as the omicron wave recedes.

Oregon health and education officials are scheduled to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Friday to discuss what the end of the mandate will mean for schools and businesses.

The Oregon Health Authority announced a new pandemic plan Friday morning called Resilience in Support of Equity (RISE), signaling the start of the "recovery phase" of the state's pandemic response.

"The pandemic has become like a wildfire we've contained but not extinguished, and which therefore continues to pose a risk," OHA Director Patrick Allen said in a statement. “RISE is a plan for managing that wildfire in a way that leverages the ability of communities to fight it at the local level, with support from Oregon’s public health system."

Oregon's pandemic management has been highly successful, the OHA said in a news release; the state now ranks second lowest in the U.S. for COVID cases per 100,000 people and seventh lowest in deaths.

But there have also been significant inequalities that the RISE plan hopes to address, including infection rates nearly twice as high and death rates more than twice as high for tribal communities and communities of color.

Masks will still be required after March 12 in health care and public transportation settings, in accordance with separate federal mandates. The federal public transportation mask mandate was recently extended through April 18.

The rules for all other public spaces will be up to individual businesses and school districts; they can still choose to mandate masks in their buildings past March 12, but they will no longer be required to do so.

Many Oregon businesses, including the Moda Center, have signaled that they will stop requiring masks as soon as the state mandate ends, and several school districts, as well as colleges and universities, will shift to optional masking.

Multnomah County health officer Dr. Jennifer Vines hailed the masking change as a "great milestone" earlier this week, although she noted that many people may want to keep wearing their masks for the time being, particularly people who may be at higher risk from COVID-19.