x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates July 30: More people are battling long-lasting coronavirus symptoms

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Thursday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

9 a.m.

  • As case counts climb, more and more people are battling long-lasting symptoms from COVID-19. They're now known as "long haulers”; Jenn English, who lives in Oregon City, is one of them. Learn more
  • There are 64 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon as of this week. The Oregon State Penitentiary, Pacific Seafood in Newport and Lamb Weston in Hermiston have the highest numbers of reported cases. Learn more

INTERACTIVE: Active workplace outbreaks with five or more confirmed cases

  • Oregon health officials on Wednesday announced 304 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths from the virus. The state’s death toll is now 311 people. Multnomah County reported 82 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, the most of any county. Learn more

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus data by age group

INTERACTIVE: COVID-19 Cases in Oregon

INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 Hospitalization Data

MORE DATA: Oregon coronavirus: Maps, graphs and data

WATCH: Coronavirus latest updates | YouTube playlist