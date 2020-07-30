Oregon COVID-19 updates July 30: More people are battling long-lasting coronavirus symptoms

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Thursday morning:
- Oregon: 311 deaths, 1,568 hospitalizations, 17,721 cases, 393,249 tests (370,240 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,555 deaths, 5,476 hospitalizations, 54,985 cases, 958,307 tests (5.7% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 151,077 deaths, 4,447,648 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 667,935 deaths, 17,067,754 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
9 a.m.
- As case counts climb, more and more people are battling long-lasting symptoms from COVID-19. They're now known as "long haulers”; Jenn English, who lives in Oregon City, is one of them. Learn more
- There are 64 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon as of this week. The Oregon State Penitentiary, Pacific Seafood in Newport and Lamb Weston in Hermiston have the highest numbers of reported cases. Learn more
- Oregon health officials on Wednesday announced 304 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths from the virus. The state’s death toll is now 311 people. Multnomah County reported 82 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, the most of any county. Learn more
