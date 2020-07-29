Oregon reports 304 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

Oregon has reported at least 300 new cases in six of the last seven days. Multnomah County reported 82 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, the most of any county.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials on Wednesday announced 304 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths from the virus.

The eight new deaths comes a day after the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 14 deaths, which is record-high for the state so far during the pandemic. The state’s death toll is now 311 people. The OHA released the following information about Wednesday’s newly reported deaths:

A 72-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 10 and died on July 23, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

A 90-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 23 and died on July 27, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

A 94-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 22 and died on July 28, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

An 87-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 16 and died on July 27, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

An 85-year-old woman in Morrow County who tested positive on July 10 and died on July 21. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

A 65-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on June 29 and died on July 25, at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

A 79-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 27 and died on July 28, at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

A 73-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on June 21 and died on July 19. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon has reported at least 300 new cases in six of the last seven days. Multnomah County reported 82 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, the most of any county. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the 304 newly reported cases.

Benton: 3

Clackamas: 28

Clatsop: 1

Crook: 3

Deschutes: 6

Douglas: 2

Hood River: 7

Jackson: 13

Jefferson: 5

Josephine: 4

Klamath: 2

Lane: 13

Lincoln: 2

Linn: 1

Malheur: 20

Marion: 20

Morrow: 5

Multnomah: 82

Polk: 4

Umatilla: 4

Union: 1

Wallowa: 1

Wasco: 3

Washington: 51

Yamhill: 13

There were 2,241 known new COVID-19 cases last week in Oregon, an increase from the previous week, according to the OHA. There were also 27 deaths reported last week, up from the previous week. However, the positive test rate dropped from 6.6% two weeks ago to 5.1% last week, the OHA said.