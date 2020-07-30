416 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths in Oregon

Five more people in Oregon have died from the coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll to 316, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Thursday reported 416 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of cases to date up to 18,131.

Oregon reported five more deaths from the coronavirus on Thursday, meaning 316 people so far have died in the state since the pandemic began.

The counties showing the highest case counts on Thursday were Washington, with 63, and Multnomah, with 61.

Umatilla County reported 111 new cases Thursday, but OHA noted that extremely high number was due to a delay in processing the county's lab reports.

The new cases reported were in the following counties:

Baker (3)

Benton (7)

Clackamas (22)

Clatsop (2)

Columbia (3)

Coos (4)

Crook (2)

Deschutes (15)

Douglas (2)

Hood River (5)

Jackson (10)

Jefferson (12)

Klamath (1)

Lake (1)

Lane (10)

Lincoln (2)

Linn (4)

Malheur (18)

Marion (38)

Morrow (9)

Multnomah (61)

Polk (7)

Umatilla (101)

Union (1)

Wasco (2)

Washington (63)

Yamhill (11)

Oregon’s 312th COVID-19 death was a 78-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 10 and died on July 28 at Good Samaritan Health Care Center in Yakima, Washington. He had underlying health conditions.

Oregon’s 313th COVID-19 death was an 85-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 15 and died on July 27 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying health conditions.

Oregon’s 314th COVID-19 death was a 68-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 10 and died on July 28 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington. She had underlying health conditions.

Oregon’s 315th COVID-19 death was a 66-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 18 and died on July 26 at Portland Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying health conditions.

Oregon’s 316th COVID-19 death was an 82-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 4 and died on July 23 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying health conditions.

As the coronavirus continues to spread around Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown announced the additions of Multnomah, Marion and Hood River counties to the state’s COVID-19 County Watch List.

The list, which now includes 10 Oregon counties, allows the state to prioritize resources including contact tracing help in the counties where the virus is spreading more rapidly and health officials cannot trace cases to a known source.

The following counties are on the watch list:

Baker

Hood River

Jefferson

Lake

Malheur

Marion

Morrow

Multnomah

Umatilla

Wasco