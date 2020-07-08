Oregon COVID-19 updates, Aug. 7: White House warns Portland, 9 other areas about coronavirus numbers

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Friday morning:
- Oregon: 339 deaths, 1,743 hospitalizations, 20,225 cases, 431,199 tests (412,037 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,653 deaths, 5,874 hospitalizations, 60,917 cases. Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 160,157 deaths, 4,888,070 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 715,802 deaths, 19,141,627 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:30 a.m.
- The White House Coronavirus Task Force sees troubling coronavirus numbers in 10 local areas across the country, including Portland. Learn more
- The Oregon Health Authority reported the youngest COVID-19-related death last week: a 26-year-old man from Yamhill County. His family told KGW his name was Matthew Irvin, a father of three. But after his coronavirus test came back negative his family said they're looking for answers. Learn more
- Oregon health officials announced 267 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 20,225 known cases during the pandemic. The Oregon Health Authority also announced one more death. The state's death toll is at 339 people. Learn more
