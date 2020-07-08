x
coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates, Aug. 7: White House warns Portland, 9 other areas about coronavirus numbers

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Friday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

8:30 a.m.

  • The White House Coronavirus Task Force sees troubling coronavirus numbers in 10 local areas across the country, including Portland. Learn more
  • The Oregon Health Authority reported the youngest COVID-19-related death last week: a 26-year-old man from Yamhill County. His family told KGW his name was Matthew Irvin, a father of three. But after his coronavirus test came back negative his family said they're looking for answers. Learn more
  • Oregon health officials announced 267 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 20,225 known cases during the pandemic. The Oregon Health Authority also announced one more death. The state's death toll is at 339 people. Learn more

