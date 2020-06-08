Oregon passes 20,000 known COVID-19 cases; death toll at 339

The 267 cases reported on Thursday is the lowest daily count in two weeks. Multnomah and Marion counties reported the most new cases.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials announced 267 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 20,225 known cases during the pandemic.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) also announced one more death, an 83-year-old Umatilla County man who had underlying conditions. There has been a total of 339 deaths linked to the coronavirus in Oregon.

The 267 cases reported on Thursday is the lowest daily count in two weeks. Multnomah and Marion counties reported the most new cases. Here is a county-by-county breakdown:

Baker: 1

Benton: 1

Clackamas: 22

Clatsop: 1

Columbia: 4

Coos: 1

Crook: 1

Deschutes: 12

Douglas: 5

Grant: 1

Jackson: 16

Jefferson: 10

Josephine: 2

Lane: 12

Linn: 3

Malheur: 19

Marion: 33

Morrow: 1

Multnomah: 45

Polk: 4

Sherman: 1

Umatilla: 27

Wasco: 6

Washington: 30

Yamhill: 9

Last week, the OHA reported 2,278 new cases, up slightly from the previous week’s total of 2,241. The OHA also said 39 people died from COVID-19 last week, up from 27 the previous week. The positive test rate also went up last week, from 5.1% to 6.4%, and hospitalizations increased from 127 two weeks ago to 141 last week.