Oregon COVID-19 updates, Aug. 6: Hillsboro family hit hard by virus, despite taking precautions

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Thursday morning:
- Oregon: 338 deaths, 1,726 hospitalizations, 19,979 cases, 425,759 tests (406,823 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,624 deaths, 5,840 hospitalizations, 60,084 cases. Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 158,300 deaths, 4,825,742 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 708,469 deaths, 18,847,261 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:30 a.m.
- With most high schools in Oregon starting the school year with distance learning, students in choir programs are wondering when they'll be able to sing together in person again. Rex Putnam choir director Erika Lockwood said keeping music students connected and thriving through remote learning is a big challenge. Learn more
8 a.m.
- Business owners in the Kenton neighborhood are preparing to open Denver Ave Plaza, which will be an outdoor area for dining and shopping while safely social distancing. Learn more
- A Hillsboro family was taking precautions against COVID-19 but the disease still turned their world upside down. The Villegas family shared their story with KGW to try to save other families from going through the pain and anguish they went through. Learn more
- Oregon health officials reported 299 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths yesterday. The state’s coronavirus death toll is now at 338 people. Learn more
- The Oregon Employment Department said it only had about 1,000 regular unemployment claims left to process as of yesterday. Tens of thousands of people are waiting for PUA claims. Learn more
- There are 70 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon as of this week. One of the state's largest workplace outbreaks, the reported 185 cases at Pacific Seafood in Newport, was listed as resolved this week. Learn more
