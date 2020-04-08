x
Oregon COVID-19 updates, Aug. 4: Weekly positivity rates highest since pandemic began

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Tuesday morning:

Note: Oregon and Washington don't update their websites over the weekend. The numbers above are as of Friday for Oregon and Saturday for Washington. The data will be updated once the states update their websites later today.

REAL-TIME UPDATES

8:30 a.m.

  • Oregon's COVID-19 positivity rate for last week, at 6.1%, was the highest weekly rate the state has recorded since before widespread testing began in June. Learn more
  • On Monday, Oregon reported 272 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths of the virus. The state's death toll is now 328 people. Learn more

