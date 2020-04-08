Oregon COVID-19 updates, Aug. 4: Weekly positivity rates highest since pandemic began

Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Tuesday morning:
- Oregon: 328 deaths, 1,655 hospitalizations, 19,366 cases, 416,120 tests (397,765 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,600 deaths, 5,744 hospitalizations, 58,715 cases, 1,008,822 tests (5.8% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 155,515 deaths, 4,721,365 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 694,956 deaths, 18,327,019 cases Latest global numbers
Note: Oregon and Washington don't update their websites over the weekend. The numbers above are as of Friday for Oregon and Saturday for Washington. The data will be updated once the states update their websites later today.
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:30 a.m.
- Oregon's COVID-19 positivity rate for last week, at 6.1%, was the highest weekly rate the state has recorded since before widespread testing began in June. Learn more
- On Monday, Oregon reported 272 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths of the virus. The state's death toll is now 328 people. Learn more
