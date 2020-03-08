Watch: Multnomah County health officer discusses spread of COVID-19

Last week, Gov. Kate Brown added Multnomah County to Oregon's COVID-19 County Watch List.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines will hold an 11:30 a.m. news conference to discuss the spread of COVID-19.

Multnomah County, Oregon’s most densely populated, is among the counties with the most rapid spread of COVID-19. Last week, Gov. Kate Brown added Multnomah, Marion and Hood River counties to Oregon’s COVID-19 County Watch List.

In a news conference last week, Dr. Vines said the coronavirus is widespread in Multnomah County, with 62% of the county’s cases not traceable to a known source.