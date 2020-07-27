Watch: Multnomah County health officer to hold COVID-19 news conference

Dr. Jennifer Vines will discuss coronavirus trends in Multnomah County and take questions from reporters.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Monday to discuss coronavirus trends and take questions from reporters.

KGW will stream the news conference in the player above, as well as on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

During Vines’ last news conference on July 20, she said the county’s testing capacity and contact tracing ability were strained. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said it expected a reduction in available testing over the next six to eight weeks because of the national surge of coronavirus cases and demand for tests across the country.

Oregon health officials reported 16 deaths due to COVID-19 over the weekend. On Friday, Oregon Health Authority reported nine people had died, the highest single-day report since the pandemic began. On Saturday, OHA reported four new deaths and the agency reported three more deaths Sunday.