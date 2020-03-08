Oregon COVID-19 updates, Aug. 3: 615 new cases, four more deaths reported over weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Monday morning:
- Oregon: 322 deaths, 1,607 hospitalizations, 18,492 cases, 403,241 tests (385,701 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,596 deaths, 5,692 hospitalizations, 58,173 cases, 1,008,280 tests (5.8% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 154,944 deaths, 4,675,628 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 690,055 deaths, 18,109,901 cases Latest global numbers
Note: Oregon and Washington don't update their websites over the weekend. The numbers above are as of Friday for Oregon and Saturday for Washington. The data will be updated once the states update their websites later today.
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:40 a.m.
- Portland Community College is launching a new program that will train the next group of contact tracers. Learn more
8 a.m.
- Oregon health officials reported 615 new cases of COVID-19 in the state over the weekend. Oregon Health Authority also reported four more people died of the virus. On Saturday, there were 330 new confirmed cases and three deaths reported. On Sunday, OHA reported 285 new cases and one new death. Learn more
- Agricultural workers in Oregon will be getting financial relief from the Oregon Worker Relief Coalition, the organization announced Saturday. The new program will provide up to 2 weeks of financial relief to eligible applicants, regardless of immigration status. Learn more
- Researchers in the Pacific Northwest are relying on volunteer observers to track changes in bird populations during the pandemic. It’s a win-win for researchers and those looking for ways to connect. Learn more
