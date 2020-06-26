Back to school in Oregon: What your district's plan looks like

Oregon has a framework for returning to school in the fall, but every district has unique needs. Here's at look at the plans for Portland metro area districts.

As the 2019-20 school year wrapped up, many districts across Oregon and Washington were still having a tough time adjusting to distance learning. While most kids had participated in some form of distance learning, there were some in the last week of school who hadn’t even logged on yet.

Each school's blueprint must be reviewed by its local school board and published on the district website. Statewide guidance updates will be released on June 30, July 21, and Aug. 11.

If you don't see your district listed, it means we haven't seen their plans yet for the 2020-21 school year. We have reached out to the following districts for more information: Banks, Centennial, Corbett, David Douglas, Forest Grove and Reynolds. We also reached out to the Clackamas Educational Service District.

So plans for each district will vary widely. As we learn more about what each district's back-to-school plan looks like--even if they're still in the early stages---we'll add that information to this story.

Oregon will begin providing in-person instruction in schools again in the fall, according to OED Director Colt Gill. But because we're still living with COVID-19 "and community-wide immunity is many months off," each school will decide how much instruction will continue through distance learning.

The Oregon Department of Education has provided some guidance, via a broad Operational Blueprint for Reentry . But districts are still working to finalize their plans tailored to the needs of their individual schools.

The 2019-20 school year ended with nearly three months of distance learning, and with many parents wondering what a return to school will look like in the fall.

The Banks School District has not yet sent out plans for its back-to-school framework, but Superintendent Jeff Leo told KGW on June 25 night that they plan to send an update out to parents during the week of June 29.

Beaverton School District will be hosting several virtual Q+A sessions in July to hear feedback and answer questions about the back-to-school options:

Anyone wanting to enroll a student in FLEX Online has to apply between July 1 and July 24. The district said the short timeline is necessary so it can figure out staffing levels.

Students who enroll in FLEX Online will be enrolled in the district, but will be taking part in a curriculum designed specifically for online learning. This program is intended to be a "permanent school" option, the district said; students wanting to switch from FLEX Online to the BSD hybrid learning program will have to wait until the end of a semester.

The district also recognizes that some parents will not be comfortable sending their kids back to in-person classes in the fall, so students will also have the option of completing Beaverton School District classes online from home until they're comfortable returning to their school buildings.

"The exact schedules will vary based on the different grade levels: elementary, middle school and high school," the district said.

So attending Beaverton schools would be done under a hybrid model in which student groups attend in-person classes with staggered schedules. Half of the students may go to school one day, while the other half learn online from home. Then the groups would switch the next day .

"Given the health protocols mandated by the state, it won’t be possible for all of our students to return to school at the same time. We simply can’t guarantee the 35 square feet per child, as required," the district said.

To try to balance those needs, the district is offering two possible paths for students: Attend regular BSD schools or enroll in a fully virtual K-12 school program called "FLEX online."

"We’re in the process of developing a comprehensive plan that addresses a variety of issues: how to protect students and staff from the spread of COVID-19, how to safely distance students during school and while being transported by bus, and how to ensure students continue to make progress on their academic goals," the district said in a press release.

The Beaverton School District on June 24 released a more specific look at how its students may resume their schooling in the fall, noting that plans have not yet been finalized.

Planning for our return in the fall is a challenge, and we do not yet know what will be possible for us to provide our families. Once we determine what is safely possible, we must determine what is the best model for effective student learning. We will be asking your help as we go through this process.

Ready Schools, Safe Learning requires students and staff at school to maintain social distancing, which will limit how many people can be in a classroom at any given time. And those classrooms must be thoroughly cleaned between cohorts of different students. Social distancing also must be maintained while students are on buses, on playgrounds, in the cafeteria, in PE class and anywhere else in the school environment.

In David Douglas, we believe the most likely scenario is a hybrid model. This could mean that your child will be at school part-time, and learning at home part-time. This would allow us to have students in school, but in small enough numbers that they could continue to practice safe social distancing.

The Oregon Department of Education has developed guidelines called ‘Ready Schools, Safe Learners.’ These guidelines are based on three possible different models: A full return with all students in classrooms; Distance learning from home only; or a hybrid model that would be a combination of in-person and distance learning.

David Douglas School District administrators are beginning to plan for our return to school in September. What will school look like as we balance our priority of safety with our students’ need to continue to Learn, Grow and Thrive?

The David Douglas School District has put together a survey for parents to gauge how comfortable they are sending students back to school, whether the students would need transportation, and how they think a part-time return to school should be structured.

Watch for updates throughout the summer months as we move forward. If you have questions, you can contact us with your comments or concerns by sending a message through our Let’s Talk online listening platform . We look forward to hearing from you!

Our plan will not only include a model for the re-opening of the school, but we must also be ready to pivot if conditions change. We ask for your flexibility as we plan for a variety of scenarios.

Oregon Department of Education Guidance The Oregon Department of Education has created guidance for school districts as we plan for the fall. “Ready Schools, Safe Learners” outlines statewide requirements and recommendations for health, safety, equity, and quality instruction. We will follow this guidance and incorporate it into our plan.

In addition to our Distance Learning Survey, we will also need parent feedback in a variety of other areas including school operations and schedules. Please sign up to participate at this link: Parent Feedback Sign Up Form

Involving our students and families We need your input for our plan to work. The District has an online Distance Learning Survey for families and students. We want to hear from you! Please share your thoughts and comments by filling out the survey. We are also surveying school staff for their perspectives.

Finance and Cost Control: Support the other Rapid Response Teams in identifying ways to maximize efficiency and collaboration to ensure that available resources maximize safety of students and staff while minimizing disruption to instruction and core services.

Equity and Learning Recovery: Ensure we are actively engaging with families to effectively support all students with social-emotional needs and academic progress.

Teaching and Learning: Explore and identify the most effective practices and design professional learning to prepare for the learning model options.

The district has also shared a look at the instructional models it's reviewing, and is asking for feedback from parents in several different ways.

The Gresham-Barlow School District has not yet released a framework for returning to school, but has sent a letter to families with insight to the process. The district has created six "rapid response teams," made up of educators from all departments and levels.

A fully-online option for students, Hillsboro Online Academy , has been available from the Hillsboro School District since 2012 and it serves students in grades K-12.

"While the plans have not been finalized, we are considering options of full-time distance learning and a hybrid model, which would involve students coming to school part of the time and engaging in distance learning part of the time, with the ultimate goal being students’ return to campus full-time when it is safe and allowable to do so," the district announced.

To meet the needs of the Ready Schools, Safe Learners statewide priorities, HSD announced it was putting together topical planning teams at the district level, and that each school will have ts own planning team. The district announced June 25 that those teams had met, and were considering the hybrid and distance-learning options.

If you're concerned about sending your child to school in the fall, we are interested to know what families would only want a virtual option for their child. We are preparing for a hybrid model, and we will have more information coming to you about the schedule by mid-July.

Your feedback will help us design a plan that has ideas from the community about how we can safely reopen schools full time. The more we know from you, the more effective we can be in our return in the fall.

Social Distancing : These requirements establish how we can safely design schools and minimize risks of transmitting Coronavirus. Schools must provide 35 sq. ft per student, per space. This limits classrooms to approx. 19 people per class. Unfortunately, this means it's very likely we cannot offer full-time on-site instruction at our schools, particularly our schools that have a larger student population.

Hygiene: Our students and staff will learn new protocols about hand washing and the most effective ways to mitigate Coronavirus.

Our district received guidance from the Oregon Department of Education last week. The guidelines are very comprehensive and significantly cover three areas:

We kindly ask that you take a few moments to complete the survey link below to help us formulate a plan that meets some of your needs for the fall.

I wanted to extend our gratitude for all of your hard work to help your child finish this school year. We understand that our closure had a dramatic impact on your child's education and we are working to determine the best ways to safely reopen in the fall.

The following letter was sent to families on June 16 and posted in the district website's messages from the superintendent folder:

The Parkrose School District is asking for feedback from families as it works to put together a plan to reopen in the fall.

Portland Public Schools has not yet released a framework for the return to school; the options above were just listed in the survey.

For the hybrid model, PPS would put together cohorts of students, or "groups of students that are consistently in contact with each other." Given the number of students in the average PPS classroom, schools would not be able to maintain safe physical distances without splitting the students into these cohorts. And during school hours when students are not attending in-person classes, they would be expected to continue remote learning.

On June 18, the district sent a detailed survey to parents asking whether students should return to face-to-face instruction, switch to distance learning only, or resume school with a hybrid of both.

Portland Public Schools sent a letter to parents on June 10, saying the district had been looking at options for the 2020-21 fall reopening since March . But PPS was still waiting for the guidance from the Oregon Education Department to be released.

The next two Riverdale School Board Meetings are Aug. 3 and Aug. 10. Parents in the district will receive instructions before then on how to attend.

In order to keep our community up to date on the latest guidance and information, come August 10, the district plans to continue the eblast cadence of every Tuesday and Friday. If you know someone who isn’t receiving emails from the district, please contact riverdalenews@riverdale.k12.or.us .

The district will submit to ODE and OHA an “Operational Blueprint for Reentry” before August 15, 2020. Up until early August, planning will continue for a wide range of possible models. During the first two weeks of August, we will shape our plans to meet known guidance and conditions likely to be our reality at the end of the month. With the participation of a partner team composed of parents, staff and district leaders, we are confident that we will be prepared for reentry in the fall.

Riverdale School District will select an instructional model or models based on multiple factors including but not limited to: local COVID-19 status, school facility capacity, staffing capacity, operational capacity, needs of high-risk students and staff, available space, student enrollment, budget, technology capabilities, and input from staff, students, family, and community members. It is possible schools may need to employ different instructional models throughout the course of the 2020-21 school year as factors and contexts shift related to COVID-19.

The health and safety of our students, staff and families is of the utmost importance. The Oregon Department of Education has provided guidance to public school districts on reopening, it is now up to each district to determine how. There are three instructional models for schools in the 2020-21 school year: On-Site, Hybrid, and Comprehensive Distance Learning.

The Riverdale School Board has completed a work study and put together a community partner team that will meet in late June, and then again in August, to review the district's ongoing back-to-school plans.

Chapter nine : Sherwood Public School District

The Sherwood School District is planning to offer in-person instruction as school resumes in the fall, as well as a more comprehensive and fully developed online learning program than the district was able to provide at the end of the last school year.

But the district is still working on the specifics of its back-to-school plan.

The district sent out following letter on June 25, which also mentions that summer athletic practices may be able to resume on July 1:

Dear Sherwood Students, Families, and Staff,

Last week, the Oregon Department of Education (ODE), in collaboration with the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), released new guidance for the 2020-21 school year, titled "Ready Schools, Safe Learners." This guidance, which will continue to be updated in the weeks ahead, provides a foundation for Oregon school districts as planning for reopening schools is underway. While the ongoing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic creates a level of uncertainty of what's to come, the Sherwood School District will be working closely with our state and regional partners to interpret the guidance and create a plan for the upcoming academic year. Our primary focus in this work is to provide for the needs of our students in the safest way possible.

We know our students, staff, and families have many questions and concerns about what the 2020-21 school year will bring. While we still have significant work ahead to create a cohesive plan for the upcoming year, some of this work is already underway. Here is what we know so far:

What is the District doing to respond to the guidance from ODE?

The District is forming teams for elementary, middle and high schools - composed of administrators, teachers, and classified staff - to pour over the guidance and develop plans for next fall. In addition, a district-level team has been formed to provide guidance and support to schools. The district-level team includes staff from various departments, including Teaching & Learning, Operations and Facilities, Special Programs, health professionals, and staff association presidents. This structure allows the school-level planning to be nimble and efficient, but also coordinated between departments and aligned in grades PreK-12.

Will students be returning to schools this fall?

We are in the process of determining what safe, on-site instruction will look like when students return to schools in the fall. The guidance provided by ODE provides specific public health requirements and best practices, and there are a few big picture things we know so far. First, to accommodate social distancing, we will need to consider smaller groups, cohorts of students, and rotating schedules. Based on the guidance, it is possible not all students will be able to attend school at the same time. It is essential that we explore options that will provide flexibility in responding to changing pandemic conditions.

Second, although we intend to offer on-site instruction in the fall, we also recognize that for some students and families in vulnerable populations, this may not be a feasible option. Therefore, a comprehensive Distance Learning option - much more fully developed than what we were able to do earlier this spring - will be available for families who choose not to attend in person next fall for safety reasons. We will be gathering input from families and update the community as we move forward with possible scenarios.

When will athletics and other student activities resume?

The Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) that governs high school sports and activities has released summer practice guidelines for counties that are in phase 1 or phase 2 of reopening. While Washington county is in phase 1, the Governor's order that closed all school facilities through June 30 precludes us from allowing any organized activities on our school facilities prior to July 1.

The District has created a protocol that requires coaches/advisors to complete and submit a plan for summer practices that clearly outlines how teams will adhere to all health and safety guidelines. When the submitted plans have been approved, athletics and activities may begin to practice utilizing school facilities after July 1.

Currently, four District properties are undergoing significant construction, and many of our facilities are not available this summer. Once our new high school and Transformation projects are complete, we will have added a significant number of needed facilities to our community. Due to facilities limitations this summer, we will prioritize practices for school-sponsored teams. Once those activities are scheduled, we will work with youth and community organizations on a process for public rentals and reservations.

Next steps...