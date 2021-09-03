Oregon reports 2,379 new COVID cases, 24 more deaths

The Oregon Health Authority's latest modeling report projects a slight slowing in new daily cases and hospitalizations.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 2,379 new presumptive and confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 283,873.

Health officials also reported 24 more deaths on Friday, raising the state's death toll to 3,272.

New COVID-19 cases

The OHA's latest modeling report projects a slight slowing in new daily cases and hospitalizations. According to the reports estimated level of transmission, there could be approximately 970 cases per 100,000 people, or 2,900 daily cases and 160 hospitalizations between Sept. 8-21. If more people comply with the state's mask mandate, the report estimates there could be 870 cases per 100,000 people, or 2,600 new cases and 140 hospitalizations by Sept. 31.

Health officials said the new cases reported on Friday were in the following counties:

Baker (12), Benton (21), Clackamas (105), Clatsop (6), Columbia (27), Coos (39), Crook (16), Curry (20), Deschutes (157), Douglas (151), Grant (8), Harney (8), Hood River (2), Jackson (195), Jefferson (15), Josephine (103), Klamath (61), Lake (2), Lane (205), Lincoln (37), Linn (154), Malheur (27), Marion (249), Morrow (11), Multnomah (285), Polk (41), Sherman (1), Tillamook (31), Umatilla (72), Union (15), Wallowa (23), Wasco (23), Washington (211) and Yamhill (46)

The OHA did not release any information about the reported deaths and said additional details would be provided later.

Hospitalizations

The OHA said there are 1,172 people with COVID-19 in Oregon hospitals, which is 41 more than Thursday. There are 309 people with COVID-19 in intensive care unit beds, which is one more than yesterday.

There are 49 available ICU beds out of 683 total (7% availability) and 309 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,289 (7% availability).

Due to the current strain on hospitals, the OHA asks that you do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you need emergency care.

Vaccinations

The seven-day running average is now 8,893 doses per day.

Oregon has administered 2,834,503 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,85,921 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 201,526 single-doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.