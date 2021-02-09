Nonprofit hosts vaccine clinics on Oregon Coast as demand for shots, testing grows

Incentives are helping many vaccine holdouts decide now is the time to get the shot.

ASTORIA, Ore. — The effort to vaccinate Oregonians continues, as many people decide they're finally ready to get the shot.

In Astoria Thursday, Medical Teams International (MTI) offered people a different kind of mobile vaccination clinic.

“We're offering free urgent dental care for those in need as well as vaccinations,” said Cindy Breilh, MTI executive director of U.S. programs. “It's kind of a unique little program so if it gets people out to consider vaccinations, we want to do that.”

MTI is hosting a series of clinics on the Oregon Coast, sponsored by Kaiser Permanente Northwest. The organization will be in Seaside on Friday at Jewell School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In Clatsop County, where Astoria and Seaside are located, 61% of the total population is vaccinated compared to 68% in Multnomah County. It's one reason Breilh said they're reaching out.

“Just the lack of services that are there for other people,” said Breilh. “You could even call some of the town 'health care deserts’ because there's just not enough care there.”

Demand for COVID-19 testing is also growing.

In response, Oregon Health & Science University will open a medium-sized, drive-thru testing site at the Portland Expo Center beginning Wednesday, Sept. 8. Testing will be free but by appointment only.

Breilh said Medical Teams International will also make testing available at select vaccination sites. She hopes those still on the fence about getting the COVID vaccine will recognize what's happening, soon.