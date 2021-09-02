OHSU will reopen drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

Demand for testing has increased as the surge of cases and hospitalizations continues.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) will reopen a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Expo Center in Portland in response to increased demand for testing. Oregon has seen eight consecutive weeks of increasing cases and hospitalizations. In its weekly report Wednesday, OHA reported the most COVID-related deaths in one week since January.

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 8, OHSU Health will offer free COVID-19 testing by appointment only for patients as young as 2 months old. Details have not yet been finalized, OHSU said, including hours of operation and how to make appointments. OHSU described the site as "medium-sized" and said it is not intended to serve as a mass testing site. OHSU closed its previous drive-thru testing operation at the Expo Center in June.

In the meantime, there are multiple ways people can get a COVID-19 test in the Portland area. Some but not all testing options are free with insurance.