Mother killed, kids injured in shooting as gunfire incidents continue to climb

As of Feb. 21, there have been more than 200 shootings in Portland in 2022.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Southeast 128th and Foster was roped off with crime tape Sunday night as officers investigated another deadly shooting.

KGW has learned officers responded to reports of shots fired at a vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say a woman was killed. Her kids, ages 1 and 5, were injured. A man in the car was also hurt.

A little more than 24 hours earlier, one person was killed and several injured in a shooting near Normandale Park. At around that same time, officers with the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) shot and killed somebody along Southwest Broadway Drive.

"We really have few details at this point and investigators are doing their best to work through it," Lt. Nathan Sheppard with PPB said.

Sheppard addressed the police shooting at a virtual press conference Sunday. He said with one week left to go in February, 15 people have been killed in more than 200 shootings in Portland.

To put that in perspective, there were 182 shootings in the first two months of 2021 and only 89 in the first two months of 2020.

"The city, city leaders, the Portland Police Bureau are doing what we can to address the problem," Sheppard said. "We're just as shocked and saddened by what's going on."

Sheppard is confident it will get better. Just not in time for the mother who was killed near 128th and Foster or her two little kids who were shot in the arm and leg.

"Our community is really hurting," Sheppard said. "Our city is hurting and our officers are going through a tough time as well."