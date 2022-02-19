Shooting reported near Southwest Portland apartment building

Multiple police units were dispatched to the area around an apartment complex near Marquam Hill Saturday evening.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A reported shooting drew a large police presence to the area around an apartment complex in Southwest Portland on Saturday evening.

Police were dispatched at about 6:45 p.m. to a report of a suspicious person in the 900 block of Southwest Broadway Drive near Marquam Hill. More than two dozen units were sent to the area.

The location appears to be the address of an apartment complex called the Broadway Heights Apartments. Roads near the address were blocked off by police for several hours Saturday evening.

A resident of the apartments told KGW they had witnessed a resident of one of the other units apparently firing a gun out of building and hitting a passing car. The gunman reportedly later emerged and shot at police, who returned fire.

Portland police have not confirmed any details about the incident.