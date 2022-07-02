Man shot, killed outside Northeast Portland apartment complex where two died last month

Of the 11 people shot and killed in Portland since Jan. 1, three have been killed outside an apartment complex near Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 131st Place.

PORTLAND, Ore. — After another shooting Saturday, three people have now been shot and killed outside a Northeast Portland apartment complex in the last five weeks.

Early Saturday morning, police found 44-year-old Corey Eady suffering from a gunshot wound. Eady was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

A sign reading "Do Not Murder" is now posted outside the Darrin's Place apartments. Of the 11 people shot and killed in Portland since Jan. 1, three have been killed outside this apartment complex near Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 131st Place, in the Argay Terrace neighborhood.

"I'm hearing there's a lot of shootings," said Tommie Blockson, who is staying near Darrin's Place Apartments. "This is kind of a surprise to me, and a shock."

Saturday's shooting happened in nearly the exact same spot as a shooting on New Year's Day that left a man and his nephew dead. Andre Foster, 43, and Quayon Foster, 21, were killed; another victim in that shooting survived.

"It's really disturbing," Blockson said. He and his neighbors are doing what they can to steer clear of the violence.

"I try to stay at home," Blockson said. "Stay close with family and good friends."

No arrests have been made in either of the shootings that killed the three men. Anyone with information about either of the cases is urged to contact the Portland Police Bureau.