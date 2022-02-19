Four people shot, one dead in Northeast Portland shooting; Police say two suspects in custody

Police responded to the incident near Normandale Park in Northeast Portland just after 8 p.m. Saturday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Four people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting in Northeast Portland Saturday night, according to Portland police at the scene.

Police said two suspects were taken into custody, and the three injured people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police were dispatched just after 8 p.m. to the intersection of Northeast 55th Avenue and Northeast Hassalo Street in the Rose City Park neighborhood, next to Normandale Park.

Dispatch records showed 23 police units and four fire and medical units at the scene by 9 p.m., and photos from the scene showed multiple police vehicles lining the street next to the park with emergency lights activated. A portion of the park and surrounding streets were cordoned off by police.