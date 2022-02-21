Woman dead, 3 others including children shot in Southeast Portland

Portland police said officers found four people shot inside a vehicle near Southeast Foster Road and 128th Avenue Sunday night.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman is dead and three others including two children were shot in a vehicle in Southeast Portland Sunday night, according to Portland police.

On Feb. 20 at 10:37 p.m., officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries near the intersection of Southeast Foster Road and 128th Avenue. While responding, police learned that the vehicle was possibly shot at and dispatch received additional reports of gunshots heard in the same area. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said officers found four people shot inside the vehicle. A woman was dead and a man and two children were taken to the hospital. The man is in critical condition and both children are in stable condition, PPB said.

Police did not release any details about what led up to the shooting or whether they are searching for any suspects.

During the investigation, Portland police homicide detectives closed a section of Southeast Foster Road.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner will determine the identify of the woman and her cause of death.

The shooting was one of at least three deadly shootings in Portland over the weekend. On Saturday, six people were shot, one fatally, during a confrontation between an armed homeowner and armed protesters near Normandale Park Northeast Portland. Also on Saturday evening, police shot and killed a person near a condo complex in Southwest Portland. It is not clear what led up to that incident, but police were investigating a call about someone shooting a gun.