Victims avoid serious injury after multiple shots fired into vehicle on Highway 26 in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Five people inside a vehicle avoided serious injury after a suspect or suspects fired multiple shots into their vehicle while they were driving on Highway 26, about five miles northwest of Aloha, on Wednesday night, the Hillsboro Police Department (HPD) reported.

Officers responded to a call at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday that shots had been fired on Highway 26 near Cornelius Pass Road. The victims reported to police that a silver SUV drove up next to them and fired multiple shots into their vehicle. There were five people inside the victim vehicle, police said. None were shot and all five avoided serious injury, though some were hit by broken glass.

The vehicle had multiple bullet holes, HPD said. The suspect or suspects fled the scene after the shooting. "We do have strong leads on the suspect and vehicle, which we are actively working," HPD Sergeant Clint Chrz told KGW.

Police said they don't believe the public is at risk.

There were 90 homicides in Portland last year, coupled with a surge in gun violence with more than 1,200 shootings by the end of the year, compared with fewer than 400 shootings in 2019. Most of the homicide victims were killed by someone with a gun.

At this rate, 2022 is on track to be Portland's deadliest year on record. There have been more than 100 injury shootings and two-dozen homicides in the city so far this year. In many cases, there have been no arrests.