One killed in early Monday morning shooting in downtown Portland

The shooting was reported at near Southwest College Street and Southwest 6th Avenue. The victim was found dead at the scene.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman is dead following a shooting early Monday morning in downtown Portland near Portland State University.

Central precinct police officers were dispatched at about 1 a.m. to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Southwest College Street and Southwest 6th Avenue, according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

Officers arrived and found one woman deceased. The Portland Police Homicide Unit responded to investigate. Southwest College Street was closed for several hours during the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Jason Koenig at 503-823-0889 or Detective William Winters at 503-823-0466.

The incident is the latest in a long series of shooting deaths in Portland so far this year, continuing a recent trend closely linked to the city's gun violence epidemic.

There were 90 homicides in Portland last year, coupled with a surge in gun violence with more than 1,200 shootings by the end of the year, compared with fewer than 400 shootings in 2019. Most of the homicide victims were killed by someone with a gun.

There have been at least 24 homicides in Portland so far in 2022, not counting Monday morning's shooting death, which puts the city on track to surpass even last year's total if the trend continues.