Here's what we know about Portland's 2022 homicide victims

After a record-breaking year of homicides in 2021, the city is already on pace to surpass it in 2022.

If you have any information about any of the following cases, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Oregon here .

This list will continue to be updated. If you have a photo of a victim or would like to share more information please email KGW here .

The following is what we know about the men and women who have been killed in the city of Portland this year.

The city continues to face a surge in gun violence, and most of the homicide victims died in shootings. In the majority of cases, there have been no arrests.

Less than three months into 2022, Portland is already on pace to surpass 2021's record-breaking number of homicides.

Around 8:30 p.m., a person called 911 to report hearing what they believed to be gunfire in the North Tabor neighborhood. Officers responded to the area of Northeast Couch Street and Northeast 52nd Street as dispatch received several other reports of gunfire. The officers found Norton dead with gunshot wounds.

Officers were called out to reports of gunshots at 1:46 a.m. on Southeast Stark Street. When they arrived they located a man who died from apparent gunfire injuries on Southeast Oak Street just east of 97th Avenue. Police said the shooter left before officers arrived.

The suspect left the area before officers arrived. Police have not released details about what led up to the shooting.

On Jan. 28 around 2:16 a.m., officers responded to a report of someone shot in Old Town at Northwest 2nd Avenue and Northwest Couch Street. Police found Jenkins with a gunshot wound and tried to provide first aid until paramedics arrived. Police said Jenkins died at the hospital.

A Clackamas County deputy shot and killed Chance after a car chase that began in an unincorporated area north of Gladstone. Chance crashed and rolled his car near the Market Street overpass on I-205, then jumped out and attempted to carjack people driving on the freeway. Portland Police said Chance was known to law enforcement as having a history of possessing firearms and body armor, and was a suspect in a domestic violence case.

Multiple people were shot last year on the same corner Aaron was found dead. Two people killed in a shooting at that intersection were rappers affiliated with the Wu-Tang Clan.

Williams' mother said Aaron had fallen on hard times and was living on the streets. Despite his struggles, she said, he never lost his love of kids and animals, or his incredible smile.

At 11:31 p.m., someone flagged down a Portland Police sergeant and told him a person had been found dead near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Milton Street in the Madison South neighborhood. Police found Williams dead of a gunshot wound.

Around 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Northeast Ivy Street and Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the Eliot neighborhood. Police found a man dead when they arrived and identified the victim as Francisco a month later.

Homicide detectives determined Karen Friedstrom's son, 47-year-old Justin Friedstrom, shot his mother then took his own life at her home in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Southeast Portland.

Status : No arrests. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

Yndiah Holley, Hurst's younger sister, said her brother was hardworking and caring. He was a graduate of Grant High School who loved everything about Portland.

Portland police responded to the 100 block of North Morgan Street around 9 a.m. on Jan. 2. A medical examiner confirmed Hurst died as a result of a gunshot wound and ruled the death a homicide.

At 1:47 a.m. on Jan. 1, police responded to the 4400 block of Northeast 131st Place near Sandy Boulevard, in the Argay Terrace neighborhood. Officers found three men with gunshot wounds. Andre Foster and his nephew, Quayan Foster, died. The third shooting victim survived.

February :





11. Jeff Ramirez, 35

Feb. 2, 2022

Ramirez was one of two people shot near Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 119th Avenue on Feb. 2. The state medical examiner's office said he died of a gunshot to the torso. The other shooting victim survived.

Thomas Smith, a family member, of Ramirez, said he was an amazing, loving person. Smith said Ramirez died on his mother's birthday.

"We are still in disbelief, it’s like a weird nightmare,” Smith said. "He was probably just out running errands."

Smith said Ramirez worked as a medical assistant before recently getting hired at OHSU. Ramirez lived at home and took care of his parents.

Status: No arrests reported.

12. Corey Eady, 44

Feb. 5, 2022

Around 2:00 a.m., Portland police officers were dispatched to an apartment complex near Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 131st Place. Police found Eady with gunshot wounds and attempted lifesaving measures, but Eady later died at the hospital.

The shooting happened in nearly the exact same spot as the shooting on New Year's Day that left Andre and Quayan Foster dead.

Status: No arrests reported.

13. Richard Walloch, 71

Feb. 10, 2022

On Feb. 6, Walloch was reported as a missing person. Police found his body at a homeless camp in the Overlook Neighborhood on Feb. 10. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide by gunshot wound.

Status: No arrests reported. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Jeff Sharp at (503) 823-9773 or jeff.sharp@portlandoregon.gov. Detectives say Walloch walked very slowly, which investigators believe might help people remember seeing him. The case number is 22-38564.

14. Andre Ethel, 39

Feb. 14, 2022

At midnight on Feb. 14, police responded to reports of a shooting near Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 124th Avenue. Andre Ethel was found with gunshot wounds and taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Status: No arrests reported.

15. Zachary Moore, 30

Feb. 16, 2022

According to police, Moore was shot and killed near the intersection of North Mohawk Avenue and Fessenden Street in the early hours of Feb. 16.

Status: Police said the shooter stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. No charges have been filed.

16. James "Tony" Wise, 46

Feb. 17, 2022

Wise was the victim of a brutal assault in the Old Town neighborhood on Feb. 13, just across the street from Blanchet House, the nonprofit he frequently visited. He was found unconscious and badly beaten, and taken to the hospital with significant injuries. He died Feb. 17.

Police indicated the attack was incredibly violent.

"This was a particularly shocking crime for our community and the people who knew Tony," said Sgt. Kevin Allen. "The way he died was so shocking and unacceptable for our city. We absolutely want to do everything we can to be sure we find this person and get them under arrest, but make sure there is a successful future prosecution for crimes committed."

17. Joel Michael Arevalo, 30

Feb. 19, 2022

Portland police shot and killed Arevalo near a condominium complex in Southwest Portland. Officers were responding to a report of a suspicious person at the complex when dispatch alerted them that shots had been fired. Police have released no details about what led up to the shooting.

Status: Investigation ongoing.

18. Brandy "June" Knightly, 60

Feb. 19, 2022

A group of demonstrators was planning a rally and march protesting police violence beginning at Normandale Park in Northeast Portland. According to court documents, a man later identified as Benjamin Smith confronted the demonstrators and demanded they leave. Smith became aggressive and began firing into the crowd, killing Knightly and hitting three others. A demonstrator returned fire, hitting Smith. Police credited the person who returned fire with ending the shooting.

Friends said Knightly, who went by June, frequently attended marches and would often provide security or direct traffic. Knightly leaves behind a wife, an adult son and a community that her friends said treasured her.

Status: Benjamin Smith, 43, is facing nine charges, including murder, attempted murder and assault.

19. Adau G. Duop, 25

Feb. 20, 2022

According to Portland police, Adau G. Duop was in a vehicle with her family when someone fired multiple shots into the car at Southeast 128th and Foster. Her fiancé was seriously injured but survived. The couple's 1-year-old, who was shot in the leg, and 5-year-old, who was shot in the arm, have been released from the hospital.

Duop was a refugee from Sudan and the man is a refugee from Somalia. The family belonged to the Center for African Immigrants and Refugees Organization.

Status: No arrests reported.

20. Jacob Dreyer, 38

Feb. 26, 2022

On Feb. 26 at around 7:15 p.m., officers found 38-year-old Jacob T. Dreyer of Vancouver dead after they responded to reports of a shooting in a parking garage at Northeast 2nd Avenue and Holladay Street in the Lloyd District.

Dreyer's niece, Savannah Hall, said her uncle was an avid snowboarder and a car enthusiast who loved working on European cars.

Status: Lona-Akoni Hudson, 28, was taken into custody in Portland by the U.S. Marshals, Vancouver Police Department and Southwest Regional SWAT. He faces charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

21. Rey "Kevin" Arras-Rios, 28

Feb. 27, 2022

Police responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Northeast 103rd Avenue in the Parkrose neighborhood. Officers found Arras-Rios with gunshot wounds. Despite emergency medical efforts, Arras-Rios died at the hospital.