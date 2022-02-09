Your questions answered about Portland's record-setting gun violence

Is social media contributing to the rise in gun violence? Where are the guns coming from? KGW's investigative team answers your gun violence questions one at a time.

How many of 2021's homicides have been solved?

Where are the guns coming from?

Is social media contributing to the rise in gun violence?

What do we know about Portland's homicide victims from 2021?

The KGW investigative team has been researching this issue one question at a time: Who's behind these shootings? Where are the guns coming from?

Last year, 90 people were killed on the streets of Portland, the vast majority of whom were killed by someone with a gun.

2021 was a record setting year for gun violence in the city of Portland. Police responded to 1,294 shootings. Just two years earlier, the city had less than 400.

This is what we know about the 90 people who were killed on the streets of Portland last year.

Since January 2021, KGW has been tracking the victims of Portland's gun violence. For many, the circumstances surrounding their deaths remain unclear — casualties of indiscriminate violence caught in the wrong place at the wrong time. Surviving family members are left to grieve, wondering if their son or daughter's case will ever be solved.

What do we know about Portland's homicide victims from 2021?

Experts KGW spoke to said it's become more common to see online arguments spill out onto the streets. The key, they say, is interrupting the cycle of violence before it becomes deadly.

Martinson's death is just one example of the way social media disputes can escalate and lead to real-world violence.

Last June, an argument on social media between two men and their respective girlfriends led to a late-night car chase and shooting in North Portland. 19-year-old Alexander Martinson died after being shot in the back of the head.

Is social media contributing to the rise in gun violence?

KGW spoke to Sgt. Mark Friedman with the Portland Police Bureau and Jason Chudy from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF), to learn how illegal guns are finding their way onto the streets.

Police believe most crime guns in Portland are obtained illegally from three primary sources: They’re either stolen, bought through an illegal straw purchase, or picked up in the underground gun market.

Through the first 10 months of 2021, police confiscated 1,033 guns, more than the 866 police seized during all of 2020.

As shootings surge on Portland's streets, so have the number of guns seized by police .

Where are the guns coming from?

KGW spoke with Lt. Ken Duilio at the Portland Police Bureau and former gang member and nonprofit founder Lionel Irving to better understand how much of today's violence is related to gang conflicts.

Experts say gang violence is just one part of the problem — an estimated 25% of Portland's shootings involve disputes within the homeless community and another 25% are connected to crimes like robbery, domestic violence or road rage.

In 2017, Portland police stopped designating people as gang members, something the agency had done for roughly 20 years, after concerns the labels disproportionately affected minorities and created barriers for those trying to shun the gang lifestyle.

Police estimate roughly half of the shootings in Portland are connected to gangs but that number can be hard to determine.

KGW spoke with Henry Groepper, a retired Portland police officer and the chairman of Crime Stoppers of Oregon, and Dr. Arthur Lurigio, a criminal justice professor at Loyola University of Chicago, to learn how cash incentives impact crime tips.

Research has found cash rewards, no matter the size, help raise awareness and motivate some people to call.

The Crime Stoppers tip portal allows people to remain totally anonymous when sharing suspect information via the website or mobile app. A person is given a code number and never asked for their name, even if they collect the reward.

For almost 40 years, Crime Stoppers of Oregon , a local nonprofit, has publicized unsolved crimes by offering cash rewards. That work supports grieving families and prosecutors alike — from 2010 to 2020, Crime Stoppers of Oregon helped solve 313 cases.

Who shot and killed a Portland Uber driver?

It's been more than one year since 23-year-old Dhulfiqar Mseer was shot and killed while working as an Uber driver in Northeast Portland but no suspects have been arrested in the case.

Family members say the pain of losing a son and a brother hasn't gotten any easier. Questions surrounding Mseer's death still remain.

Police believe Mseer was murdered in a gang-related ambush intended for someone else.

The FBI has offered a $15,000 reward in the case. Investigators think multiple people fired approximately 70 rounds, then got into two cars and took off.

Shell casings at the scene of Mseer’s murder have been matched to casings found at other gang-involved shootings in the area.