Shooting in Gresham leaves two injured, car crashed near Kirk Park

Gresham police confirmed that there were two victims, a man and a woman. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham police confirmed on Wednesday night that two people were injured in a shooting near Kirk Park, at the intersection of Northeast 188th Avenue and Northeast Holladay Street.

The two victims were a man and a woman, police said. Both were conscious and breathing when officers arrived, but further information on the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

Police were also responding to reports of a car that crashed into a house nearby where the shooting happened. According to a Gresham police spokesman, the two shooting victims were in the car that crashed.

The shooter is believed to have been outside of the car — either a pedestrian or someone in another car.

The intersection of Northeast 188th and Holladay will be closed indefinitely while police investigate the scene.

There were 90 homicides in Portland last year, coupled with a surge in gun violence with more than 1,200 shootings by the end of the year, compared with fewer than 400 shootings in 2019. Most of the homicide victims were killed by someone with a gun.

At this rate, 2022 is on track to be Portland's deadliest year on record. There have been more than 100 injury shootings and two-dozen homicides in the city so far this year. In many cases, there have been no arrests.