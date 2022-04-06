Search for missing snowboarder on Mount Hood

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. — Search crews are looking for an Aloha man who was reported missing on Tuesday night after he didn't return home from a snowboarding trip to Mt. Hood Meadows, the Hood River County Sheriff's Office (HRCSO) reported Wednesday morning.
The girlfriend of the missing snowboarder, 30-year-old Ryan Mather, reported her boyfriend missing at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Search crews found Mather's vehicle at Mt. Hood Meadows and began an overnight search, which was unsuccessful.
Crews will continue searching Wednesday in areas around the Shooting Star Express chair lift, Mather's last reported location from late Tuesday morning. Crews will also search some back country areas in that area.
Multiple search agencies are participating in the search, including HRCSO, the Hood River Crag Rats, Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue, Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Patrol, Portland Mountain Rescue, Corvallis Mountain Rescue, Lane County Sheriff's Office, Deschutes County Sheriff's Office and the Oregon Air National Guard.
