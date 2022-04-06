Search for missing snowboarder on Mount Hood

The missing snowboarder, Ryan Mather of Aloha, was reported missing by his girlfriend on Tuesday night.

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. — Search crews are looking for an Aloha man who was reported missing on Tuesday night after he didn't return home from a snowboarding trip to Mt. Hood Meadows, the Hood River County Sheriff's Office (HRCSO) reported Wednesday morning.

The girlfriend of the missing snowboarder, 30-year-old Ryan Mather, reported her boyfriend missing at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Search crews found Mather's vehicle at Mt. Hood Meadows and began an overnight search, which was unsuccessful.

Crews will continue searching Wednesday in areas around the Shooting Star Express chair lift, Mather's last reported location from late Tuesday morning. Crews will also search some back country areas in that area.