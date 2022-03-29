Man shot and killed at Gresham storage facility, police say

Police said Timothy Fowlkes, 25, was found dead from a gunshot wound at Money Saver Mini Storage off Northeast Halsey Street near 192nd Avenue.

GRESHAM, Ore. — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night at a storage facility in Gresham.

Investigators responded to the shooting at Money Saver Mini Storage off Northeast Halsey Street near 192nd Avenue shortly after 10 p.m.

Police said Timothy Fowlkes, 25, was found dead from a gunshot wound, and his death has been ruled a homicide.

The Gresham Police Department and members of the East Multnomah County Major Crimes Team are investigating.

Less than three months into 2022, there have been more than two-dozen homicides in the Portland metro area.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Gresham police tip line at 503-618-2719.