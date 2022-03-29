x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man shot and killed at Gresham storage facility, police say

Police said Timothy Fowlkes, 25, was found dead from a gunshot wound at Money Saver Mini Storage off Northeast Halsey Street near 192nd Avenue.
Credit: KGW News
Police were called to deadly shooting at Money Saver Mini Storage off Northeast Halsey Street near 192nd Avenue on March 27, 2022.

GRESHAM, Ore. — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night at a storage facility in Gresham. 

Investigators responded to the shooting at Money Saver Mini Storage off Northeast Halsey Street near 192nd Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. 

Police said Timothy Fowlkes, 25, was found dead from a gunshot wound, and his death has been ruled a homicide. 

The Gresham Police Department and members of the East Multnomah County Major Crimes Team are investigating.  

Less than three months into 2022, there have been more than two-dozen homicides in the Portland metro area. 

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Gresham police tip line at 503-618-2719. 

This is a developing story. 

   

Related Articles

In Other News

Oregon releases report on inmates released early during pandemic