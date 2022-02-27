1 man dead in Parkrose neighborhood shooting

Another violent weekend for Portland with two homicides in less than 10 hours.

PORTLAND, Ore. — One man is dead following an early morning shooting in Portland's Parkrose neighborhood.

There were reports of shots being fired in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Northeast 103rd Avenue around 4:45 a.m., the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said.

Officers with the North Precinct responded and upon arriving, found a man who had been shot. Since the shooter could have possibly been in the area still, PPB said officers moved the injured man to a safe location where paramedics could treat him.

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but despite lifesaving efforts, he died, PPB said.

Other people who were there at the time of the shooting were detained by police and the suspect remained on scene, PPB said.

Homicide detectives with Portland police are investigating this case. If anyone has information. they're asked to contact detective Mike Jones at

Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-9773. The case number is 22-54146.

It's been another violent weekend in Portland. This is the second homicide investigation for North Portland in less than 10 hours.

Saturday night another fatal shooting happened in the Lloyd District where one man was also killed.

A medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.

If ruled a homicide, this will mark the 19th homicide for Portland in 2022. 17 of which have been people killed by gunfire.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.