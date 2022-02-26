15-year-old boy arrested after shooting in Southeast Portland

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Southeast 119th Avenue and Oak Street on Feb. 25. The victim was not hurt, but their car was damaged.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a 15-year-old boy following a shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Southeast Portland Friday evening.

On Feb. 25 at 8:48 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Southeast 119th Avenue and Oak Street. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said the victim was not hurt, but their car was damaged by gunfire.

Officers with Portland police's Focused Intervention Team (FIT) located a black SUV, which matched the description of the suspect vehicle. Portland police said the vehicle drove away when officers tried to make a traffic stop.

The Portland Police Air Support Unit followed the vehicle to Southeast 128th Avenue, just north of Foster Road. Two people got out of the vehicle and ran away, PPB said. Officers set up a perimeter and a K9 unit searched the area. They took a 15-year-old boy into custody and recovered a gun. Police have not identified him. He was booked into the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center on outstanding warrants and additional charges are pending.

The second suspect was not immediately located, PPB said.

Police found evidence of buildings hit by six bullets at the scene of the shooting. The Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST) is investigating.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident are asked to send an email to crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-53031. Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers of Oregon, which offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.