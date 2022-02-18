Portland community leader weighs in on the key to curbing city's record gun violence

The city asked Tony Hopson and his nonprofit SEI to help after Portland's first drive-by shooting in 1988. Decades later, he's still in the mix — with more to say.

Tony Hopson, the founder of Self Enhancement Inc., or SEI, is one man who helped back then. Now, decades later, he's still working with youth on the streets.

The entire city of Portland is wrestling with how to deal with record levels of gun violence. The city's very first gang-related drive-by shooting was in 1988, and at the time, Portland leaders were desperate to do something. They did — but they didn't do it alone.

Work continues decades later :

Recently, Hopson shared his take on how the city can change things, restore public safety and show kids who are falling through the cracks that they have options besides crime and violence.

When it comes to intervening in the lives of underserved youth and families in Portland, SEI is a leader. It serves kids wherever they're at risk — in school, at home and in the community. It works with youth from 6th grade through college, or until they find a living wage job.

Hopson founded the nonprofit 40 years ago on North Kerby Avenue.

"This is not a job. This is a way of life," he said.

SEI's motto is "Life Has Options." It exposes kids to everything from the performing arts to athletics. Hopson, a Portland native, says the focus is always community.

"It's about giving back to the very community that raised me and raised a lot of individuals who look like me. So, my entire life's work has been about community."

Hopson was just starting SEI in the 1980s when the Bloods and Crips came to Portland from South Central Los Angeles to sell drugs — primarily crack cocaine. The violence was devastating the Black community and kids in the fledgling SEI program were not immune.

Portland's first drive-by shooting happened on Aug. 17, 1988, at the Columbia Villa housing project. Hopson knew the shooter and the victim, Ray Winston, a Roosevelt High School athlete who police say was also a member of the Columbia Villa Crips. Both were teens. They were both SEI kids.

Hopson remembered, "I don't think they had a beef with each other. They had been playing basketball in our camp just a couple of weeks prior to that, so it really wasn't a personal thing. It was just a matter of being affiliated with two separate gangs."

After that shooting, desperate to stop the violence, Portland leaders gave SEI money to expand, transforming it from a week-long summer basketball camp to a year-round program for kids and their parents. As it did then and still does today, SEI serves all aspects of a family's life, offering help with employment, housing, health care, addiction and more.

"I tell folks, show me an at-risk kid, follow that kid home and I'll show you some at-risk adults," Hopson said. "We don't have a youth problem in America. We have an adult problem in America. When adults get it right, kids will get it right."

Looking back at the arc of the last several decades, Hopson sees parallels between what happened then and the record number of shootings plaguing the city today.

"The same reasons why many individuals found themselves in gang activity then still exist today. In fact, it's worse," said Hopson.

He says Portland leaders are failing to get a handle on gun violence because they're spreading resources too thin over multiple places, programs and people.

"We never get the job done because we do enough work to make a difference, but we never do enough work to make the difference. If you want to make the difference, then you go all in and you put enough resources to make the problem go away, not to just soothe the problem. And all we do is soothe the problem. We make it a little bit better, but we never make it go away because we never put enough money in it. You find the programs that work, you give them the money and you let them go do what they do."

Hopson preaches prevention and intervention, but he says we can't restore public safety without police.

"I mean, we gotta have police to hold criminals accountable, but before that individual became a criminal, if we had services and activities, there would be less of them. Coming out of the George Floyd stuff, I mean, that was just so devastating to watch that it was all kind of anti-police. Well, yes, we're all anti that kind of police officer. We're all anti that. You can't be human and look at that and not know that that ain't correct, right there."



Like so many cities in the wake of George Floyd's death and the Black Lives Matter movement, Portland is at an inflection point. Hopson says he'll always be hopeful, though, and believes the current crisis will open doors for new solutions in the future.