Mayor Ted Wheeler, law enforcement leaders give update on recent shootings in Portland

The city saw a weekend of violence that included three deadly shootings.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and local law enforcement officials discussed the ongoing issue of gun violence during a news conference Tuesday morning. It came after a weekend of violence that included three deadly shootings around the city.

About an hour before the press conference started, Portland police identified the suspect in a shooting that killed 60-year-old Brandy Knightly and injured five others near Normandale Park in Northeast Portland on Saturday evening. Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old Benjamin Smith. They said he remains hospitalized in serious condition. Detectives are working with the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office to determine potential charges against Smith. Police said the shooting happened during a confrontation between an armed neighbor and armed protesters.

Also on Saturday, a Portland police officer shot and killed a person near a condo complex in Southeast Portland. Police said they have few details at this time, but that officers were responding to a report of a suspicious person on Southwest Broadway Drive near Marquam Hill.

On Sunday, Portland police said a mother was shot and killed and three others, including her 1-year-old 5-year-old kids, were injured in Southeast Portland. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at a vehicle near Southeast 128th and Foster Road. Police have not released details about what led up to the shooting or whether they are looking for suspects.

As of Feb. 21, 15 people have been killed in more than 200 shootings in Portland in 2022. That's compared to 182 shootings in the first two months of 2021 and 89 in the first two months of 2020.