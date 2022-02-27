Man dead after Saturday night shooting in Lloyd District

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is dead after a shooting Saturday night in the Lloyd District neighborhood in Northeast Portland. The Portland Police Bureau said officers were dispatched at 7:12 p.m. to the report of a shooting in a parking garage in the 1000 block of Northeast 2nd Avenue.

Officers found a dead man at the scene.



No suspect information is being released and no arrests have been made, police said.



Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0433, or Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov.