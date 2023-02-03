Ecliptic Brewing, eight other breweries introduce their own version of Portland Dining Month

Inspired by Travel Portland Dining Month, this new endeavor follows a similar model: special three-course menu for $35 a head.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's first ever Brewery Dining Month is underway across nine local breweries for the month of March.

Ecliptic Brewing and eight other breweries in the Portland metro area have teamed up to institute the first Brewery Dining Month. The month long event is a stand in for the annual Travel Portland Dining Month that celebrated Portland's culinary scene.

“In year’s past, we used to see summer-like revenue in our pub during Dining Month,” says Ecliptic Brewing’s Owner and brewmaster, John Harris. “It’s a bummer that event ended, but it got me thinking that we could organize our own event and focus on the awesome food coming out of local breweries specifically.”

Inspired by Travel Portland's Dining Month, this new endeavor follows a similar model: $35 a head customers can enjoy a special three-course menu throughout the month. Along with the meal, a drink is included plus a $10 voucher to dine again in the future (valid April 1-June 30.)

Gratuity is not included and there might be slight modifications at each location, according to Ecliptic Brewing.

The nine breweries participating

Travel Portland Dining Month came to a halt in 2020 due to the pandemic and never made its return. Since 2009, the event offered food lovers an opportunity to experience a three-course meal from over 100 participating restaurants for a more affordable price.

"The last few years have been really tough, for breweries and restaurants, especially here in Portland and around the country, its just gross revenue we've seen come in has not been what it was during pre-pandemic levels," said Harris.

Although Portland Dining Month is no longer a running dining event, Travel Portland is still running Ticket to Dine, another city-wide dining event, according to its website.

"So we're hoping with this promotion we get people into the breweries and get them to see the breweries also have good food programs and not just the fine dining restaurants in town," said Harris.