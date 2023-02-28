PDX Live returns this summer with its concert series to Pioneer Courthouse Square

The series kicks off Aug. 9 and closes out Aug. 24 with a stellar lineup, including Tegan and Sara, Greensky Bluegrass and more.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's popular outdoor concert series returns this summer to Pioneer Courthouse Square in downtown Portland.

True West and Pioneer Courthouse Square once again present PDX Live with its summer concert series. The series kicks off Aug. 9 and closes out Aug. 24 with a stellar lineup, including Tegan and Sara, Greensky Bluegrass, Alex G, The Mountain Goats, and beabadoobee.

The lineup

The Mountain Goats

Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m.

beabadoobee

Thursday, Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Explosions in the Sky

Friday, Aug. 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Descendents

Saturday, Aug. 12 at 6:15 p.m.

Alex G

Sunday, Aug. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Patti Smith and Her Band

Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Tegan and Sara

Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Greensky Bluegrass

Thursday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m.

Japanese Breakfast

Saturday, Aug. 19 at 5 p.m.

The Flaming Lips Performing "Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots"

Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Fleet Foxes: Shore Tour 2023

Thursday, Aug. 24 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. at PDX-LIVE.com. There will be a pre-sale on Thursday, March 2 at 10 a.m. password "TRUEWEST" will be needed to gain access.

Other notable Portland events returning this summer include Portland's Waterfront Blues Festival, which will bring a world-class roster of local and national blues, soul, funk, and R&B artists.

The Portland Pride Waterfront and Parade will also return this summer with new dates. Pride North West announced new dates in December moving from mid-June to mid-July for various reason, including ongoing overlaps with other summer cultural events.

