PORTLAND, Ore. — The annual Portland Dining Month returns celebrating the culinary scene in the city of Portland. Since 2009, the event offers food lovers an opportunity to experience a three-course meal from over 100 participating restaurants for $33. Here’s a list of 8 restaurants that make our mouths water.

Delores

The Polish inspired restaurant brought to you by Top Chef alum BJ Smith will feature one of their restaurant staples, the potato cheese pierogies with caramelized onion, bacon and sour cream. Along with other delicious treats. You can find them at 1401 SE Morrison St.

OK Omens

OK Omens on 1745 SE Hawthorne Blvd is the sister restaurant to Castagna that is primarily a wine bar and restaurant. The menu was crafted by James Beard Award-nominated chef Justin Woodward and will offer a choice for each course. KGW's Chris McGinness said they serve the best fried chicken he's ever had.

Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

Fogo de Chao is an authentic Brazilian Churrascaria (steakhouse) at 930 SW 6th Ave. The restaurant offers mouthwatering cuts of grilled meat served tableside by trained gaucho chefs. Diners can also enjoy a glass of wine from their award-winning list or a traditional Brazilian cocktail.

Gracie’s

Gracie’s Restaurant located on 729 Southwest 15th Ave, inside the Hotel deLuxe serves up locally sources Pacific Northwest dishes.

Acadia

Arcadia brings flavors and comfort of New Orleans to Portland. The restaurant, located at 1303 NE Fremont Street, features locally grown fruits, vegetables and meats along with U.S. wild-caught seafood from the Gulf Coast and Pacific Northwest.

Altabira City Tavern

Altabira City Tavern on 1021 NE Grand Ave., Suite 600, not only offers breathtaking views of the Portland skyline but also modern updates to classic dishes by chef David Machado.

Besaw's

The iconic Besaw’s has been in Portland since 1903 and embraces its role as a comforting touchstone of the Portland dining scene. Besaw’s is located on 1545 NW 21st Ave and offers comfort food like meatloaf and chicken and waffles.

Circa 33

If you’re looking for a little prohibition-era vibe, you must visit Circa 33 on 3348 SE Belmont Street. The restaurant will feature Lamb shank (creamy polenta, preserved lemon, peas and mint) as one of its offerings during Portland Dining Month.

Check out the full list of this year’s restaurants with menu offerings at Portland Dining Month.