8 things to do this weekend in Portland | March 3-5

After surviving a historic snowstorm last week that gave many of us flashbacks of the pandemic lockdown (since we were stuck at home), "fun" is the key word this weekend. From a seafood and wine festival to watching massive stunts at Monster Jam — no matter what you're in the mood for, there's something for everyone.

Portland Seafood & Wine Festival

When: March 3-4

Where: Portland Expo Center, 2060 North Marine Drive, Portland

What's going on: The 17th annual Seafood & Wine Festival makes its return to Portland this weekend. The festival brings fresh Oregon seafood paired with wine, craft beers, cider and distilled spirits. The family-friendly event will also feature live music, face painters and much more. Kids 10 and under are free!

Spend The Night presents: UNIIQU3, BALLADS, and DJ ALoSo

When: March 4

Where: Holocene, 1001 Southeast Morrison Street, Portland

What's going on: Get ready to "slay the boots house down" Saturday night at Holocene. Join DJ ALoSo and BALLADS as they open up for queen of the Jersey club movement UNIIQU3. The producer, DJ and vocalist is bringing her unique ecstatic blend of ballroom, juke, and trap music to the Rose City for one night and you don't want to miss it. This is a 21+ event.

Ho'ike

When: March 4

Where: Multnomah Arts Center, 7688 SW Capitol Highway, Portland

What's going on: Ka'ana 'Ike A Ka 'Ohana Foundation and Hula Halau 'Ohana Holo'oko'a present the 15h annual fundraiser Ho'ike. The event will showcase Polynesian dancing featuring the Hawaiian Islands and Tahiti. All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Hawaiian and Polynesian culture in Oregon communities.

Portland Brewery Dining Month

When: Now-March 31

Where: Various breweries citywide

What's going on: Join Ecliptic Brewing and eight other Portland area breweries as they revive their own version of Portland Dining Month. The participating breweries will feature their own special three-course meal at $35 a head all through March. Breweries are also including a $10 voucher that can be redeemed in the future.

Portland Golf Show

When: Mar. 3-5

Where: Portland Expo Center, 2060 North Marine Drive, Portland

What's going on: Now listen up ... if you attend the Portland Seafood & Wine Festival mentioned above, that ticket will grant you admission to the Portland Golf Show, according to their website. The show will feature name-brand clubs and equipment at the lowest prices, free lessons from top Northwest pros and more. Portland Golf Show is considered to be the longest-running and most successful on the West Coast.

Monster Jam

When: Mar. 3-5

Where: Moda Center, 1 North Center Court, Portland

What's going on: Monsters are set to invade the Rose City — monster trucks, that is. The most action-packed motorsports event on four wheels returns for a thrilling weekend. Witness crazy skills and massive stunts from experienced competitors, including Grave Digger, El Toro Loco and more.

Tickets for the jam are starting at $47 at ticketmaster.com.

The Portland Mercury's Highball

When: Now-Mar. 5

Where: Various bars citywide

What's going on: Good news, the Portland Mercury's Highball week event has been extended due to last week's snow storm that kept everyone indoors. Portland's favorite week of drinking brings specially crafted, original cocktails mixed by popular bartenders in the Rose City and they're only $8 each. Participating Highball locations will be offering them all day long.

Black Restaurant Week

When: Now-Mar. 5

Where: Various restaurants citywide

What's going on: Portland's Black Restaurant Week continues this weekend after a rough start last weekend due to extreme winter weather. The event celebrates the flavors of African-American, African and Caribbean cuisine. It showcases Black-owned restaurants across the Northwest region. Portland area restaurants are participating in the national campaign, including Erica's Soul Food who stopped by the KGW studio this week.