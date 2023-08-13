Multnomah County and City of Portland declare emergency; cooling shelters open during heatwave

With temperatures expected to reach triple digits this week, the county and city has declared an emergency, announcing locations and hours for cooling shelters.

Example video title will go here for this video

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — Multnomah County and the City of Portland announced that they opened three cooling centers as temperatures are forecasted to rise to 102 degrees before hitting 104 degrees on Monday.

The county and City of Portland have declared an emergency for the days with the largest heat risks, effective Sunday at noon, according to a press release.

Starting Sunday afternoon, Multnomah County will open three cooling shelters from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. in addition to the Lloyd Center Mall which will run on regular mall hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Here are the cooling shelters:

Multnomah County East will be staffed by Multnomah County employees, Cook Plaza will be staffed by Cultivate Initiatives, and Old Town Cooling Center will be staffed by Do Good Multnomah.

“We actually have a lot of locations that we’re sort of setting up," Chris Voss, Multnomah County's Director of Emergency Management said. "Some as cooling centers but also as places that people normally go.

TriMet will also be offering fareless rides to cooling centers for those who cannot afford the fare on public transit between 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. during the extreme heat emergency. Riders should plan ahead and communicate to drivers that they will headed to a cooling center.

Misting stations and splash pads are also available for the public to stay cool.

The county is also urging people to cool off in rivers, lakes and streams while swimming safely. Toxic algae has been found on the Willamette River in Portland waterways at Sauvie Island.