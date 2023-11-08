Heat wave in Portland next week could tie record for triple-digit temperature days

A July 1941 heat wave currently holds the record of five consecutive days over 100 degrees at PDX.

PORTLAND, Ore. — An anticipated stretch of hot temperatures for the Portland area next week could tie an all-time record for triple-digit days recorded at the Portland International Airport, according to the latest forecast from KGW Meteorologist Rod Hill.

While Friday saw sunny skies and temperatures up into the 80s, the heat is expected to keep rising through the weekend to set up triple-digit temperatures through much of next week.

Current weather models put temperatures at the PDX airport between 100 and 105 degrees from Monday through Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for Monday through Thursday, including inland areas of Eugene north to Longview and east in the gorge to Hood River.

Right now this Sunday is expected to peak at 99 degrees, Hill said — but if it breaks the triple-digit mark, PDX could again tie an all-time record for consecutive triple-digit days first set back in July 1941.

It wouldn't be the first time that Portland has tied this heat record, in fact it could be the third year in a row. After 1941, PDX recorded five-day stretches of 100 degrees or more in 1977, 2021 and 2022.

It was in 2021 that Portland experienced a deadly heat dome, with Multnomah County reporting 72 heat-related deaths that year. Temperatures at PDX hit an all-time record of 116 degrees during that event. Though the heat dome stands out as a particularly deadly event, there were heat-related deaths during the triple-digit temperatures in 2022 as well.

The excessive heat and dry conditions next week will result in elevated fire danger, but Hill said that he is not currently tracking strong winds.

While this stretch of heat prevails over the greater Portland area, the coast is likely to see cooler and foggy weather — although sunny periods of 80- to 90-degree weather at the beach are also possible. A nice cool-off is on track for the following weekend, including the chance of rain.